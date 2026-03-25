Broncos carve out a stellar class despite no Round 1 pick in latest mock draft

The Denver Broncos do not have a first-round pick thanks to the Jaylen Waddle trade, but that's honestly OK. Waddle is worthy of giving up a first-round pick, and his impact on the offense should be felt immediately.

However, at the same time, the Broncos do not have a first-round pick, and that still does hurt to a degree. Sure, Denver could always find a way to get back into the first round, which is possible until it does not happen, but it's more likely that this team waits until that first pick is on the clock, which is currently the 62nd overall selection.

Let's dive into a fresh Broncos mock draft now that the Waddle trade has fizzled down a bit.

Denver Broncos still land a stellar class in updated 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

62. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

A runner in the mold of Javonte Williams, Jadarian Price is, arguably, the second-best running back prospect in the draft, behind his teammate, Jeremiyah Love. Denver does need another player here, as they brought back all of J.K. Dobbins, Tyler Badie, and Jaleel McLaughlin. If Dobbins again goes down, the run game might crater unless Denver brings in a new face.

108. Bud Clark, S, TCU

Brandon Jones is set to be a free agent following the 2026 season, and the team also lost PJ Locke III to the Dallas Cowboys. Denver's secondary won't sustain its dominance without continued investment, so while the safety position isn't necessarily a sexy position, it's a position of need for Denver, and they aren't investing a ton of capital here, either.

111. Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

Eli Raridon is long, lean, has athletic upside, and is also a willing blocker. This could be one of the more fun selections Denver makes, if they choose to go this route. Raridon is honestly the full package at the position and would be able to play immediately, perhaps developing into the future TE1 of the team.

170. Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

The Broncos should probably address the linebacker position a bit earlier than this, but there are still going to be some linebackers on the open market following the NFL Draft. The Broncos snag Bryce Boettcher from Oregon. He's a former teammate of Bo Nix's at Oregon and had 136 total tackles in 2025.

246. Cameron Ball, DT, Arkansas

Now looking to the defensive line, the Broncos snag Cameron Ball from Arkansas. John Franklin-Myers departed, so the team will have to add another player here at some point. Luckily, the team does have a ton of different defensive linemen who can play all over the place, so this isn't necessarily about targeting a defensive tackle or defensive end.

256. DJ Rogers, TE, TCU

Double-dipping at tight end is a great idea, especially given how iffy the Broncos unit is right now. Sure, Evan Engram could have a great season in 2026 with Davis Webb calling plays, but he's on the wrong side of 30 and is also under contract for just one more season.

257. Toriano Pride Jr., CB. Missouri

Now adding some depth into the cornerback room and the potential for some special teams action, the Broncos snag Toriano Pride Jr. from Missouri at this point in the draft, you simply take the best player left on the board.