Sean Payton has definitely brought in a ton of former Saints' players and coaches to the Denver Broncos. Can this trend continue in 2025? Payton seems to want to make the Denver Broncos into the Saints of the AFC.

Payton had a stellar tenure with New Orleans, which included a ton of playoff appearances, division titles, and a Super Bowl victory back in 2009. With the Broncos having the QB position settled, top-tier ownership, and many other parts of the roster already set, Denver is right on the doorstep of being a contender.

There are a few players currently on the New Orleans Saints that the Denver Broncos could try to acquire in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Who are they?

3 Saints' players the Broncos could try and acquire in the 2025 offseason

Chris Olave, WR

Chris Olave dealt with some injuries this year, but he was on pace to finish the 2024 NFL Season with 68 receptions and 850 yards. His first two seasons in 2022 and 2023 produced 1,000-yard seasons, and he's got the type of WR profile that the Denver Broncos are missing.

With the Saints again in a tough cap situation, New Orleans is going to have to offload certain players, and while Olave is on his rookie deal at the moment, they could be open to swinging a trade if the price is right for both parties.

Juwan Johnson, TE

A free agent in 2025, it seems like it would only be a matter of time before Juwan Johnson comes to Denver. Over the last three seasons for the New Orleans Saints, Johnson has hauled in 129 receptions for 1,424 yards and 14 touchdowns. That comes out to 48 receptions for 526 yards in a full 17-game season.

The Denver Broncos' offense desperately needs TE production like that, and while Juwan Johnson would be a temporary addition, he also brings an immediate impact to the offense. Denver could get Johnson for a reasonable price and give the offense a boost at the position.

Erik McCoy, C

MIssing time in 2024 with groin and elbow injuries, Erik McCoy only suited up for seven games, but he is a top center in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl back in 2023 when he played in all 17 contests. McCoy would be a fun upgrade for the Denver Broncos at the center spot, but it really is not an urgent need. Current starting center Luke Wattenberg is fine, but does leave a lot to be desired as a run blocker.

McCoy is on a $60 million contract, so a potential trade would give Denver five big-time contracts along their offensive line, and my personal belief is that they do not want another huge deal along the OL. But with cap space opening up and the team now having a cost-controlled rookie QB, Sean Payton and the Broncos could look to make an aggressive move like this.