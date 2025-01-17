One player from each AFC playoff team the Broncos should poach in free agency

The Denver Broncos effectively wrapped up their 2024 season on Wednesday with the likes of Sean Payton, George Paton, and Greg Penner meeting with the media to discuss the season and plans for the spring.

As they prepare to watch the Divisional Round of the playoffs this weekend, Broncos brass should be watching a few key players on each team who are set to hit the open market and might be a great fit in Denver.

Free agents from AFC Playoff teams the Broncos should be interested in

Baltimore Ravens: RB Justice Hill

The Broncos need not just a running back, but likely multiple. Javonte Williams' tenure in Denver is over, Jaleel McLaughlin left a lot to be desired, Audric Estimé struggled to break through the worst running back room in football, and all of this caused some hurt for Denver.

Hill fits a mold that could be appealing to Sean Payton. Mainly a pass-catching back, Hill received 383 yards this year while also rushing for 228, giving him over 600 total yards as the backup running back to Derrick Henry. As a pass-catching back who can exceed in certain running packages, his versatility fits the Payton mold and could help him find more success in Denver.

Kansas City Chiefs: WR DeAndre Hopkins

The Broncos struggled against the Bills in large part due to drops. Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Devaughn Vele all registered drops highlighting a year-long issue in Denver. The team needs to upgrade at receiver and in a big way. Hopkins can be part of that solution, providing veteran stability to Nix, and adding a larger play-making component to the Broncos' offense.

Hopkins is not the receiver he once was, but still received a respectable 610 yards. As a potential third receiving option, he could bring a ton of value to Denver. If he were to be the second option, however, it might be another long year for Broncos receivers

Buffalo Bills: RB Ty Johnson

Much like Hill, Ty Johnson fits a Sean Payton. An explosive and versatile back, Ty Johnson can break a run or catch from anywhere on the field and displayed both of those skills against the Broncos in Buffalo. Johnson is on his 3rd NFL team but really found a groove this year as a dual-threat back.

On the year, the former Jet compiled 213 rush yards and 284 receiving yards, which comes out to just under 500 total yards. Payton has made it clear that the Broncos will have no bell-cow back, making a back-by-committee ordeal possible. Assuming Denver drafts one or believes in Audric Estime as a true runner, a pass-catching back might be a priority on the market. After all, Johnson's incredible touchdown snag against the Broncos was basically the nail in the coffin of that game.

Houston Texans: WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs is probably the most polarizing member of this list. Once considered to be one of, if not the premier receiver in the NFL, Stefon Diggs has not done much in the last calendar year. He forced his way out of Buffalo, and got to the Texans, but blew out his knee and has missed the rest of the year since. Overall, it is always difficult to project the health and production of an older receiver, Diggs is 31, coming off a major injury.

For the Broncos, he is worth the chance. If he can be healthy, the team is looking at a 1,100-yard receiver who will push double-digit scores. He would easily be WR1 and would make Courtland Sutton arguably football's best WR2. As for Bo Nix, it would give him the receiving options of Diggs, Sutton, Mims, and possibly another big-time pass catcher through the draft.