Sean Payton puts final stamp of approval on Bo Nix as Broncos franchise QB

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, general manager George Paton, and owner/CEO Greg Penner all had the chance to meet with the media following the team's vastly improved season in 2024 and of course, the prevailing questions centered around the performance of rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

And the prevailing sentiment? The Broncos -- from the top down of the organization -- understand they've got a legitimate franchise quarterback to build around in 2025 and beyond.

Head coach Sean Payton was the first to get the chance to chat with the media and he put the final stamp of confirmation on what we all seem to already know about Bo Nix -- he's the guy.

Sean Payton thinks Broncos have their QB to build around in Bo Nix

"I think we found that player that can lead us."



Payton said that there were "a lot of things" to be encouraged about regarding Bo Nix in his rookie season and even some things that they didn't anticipate. Payton has noted on a couple of occasions that Nix's athletic traits surprised the Broncos even after they'd drafted him.

"I'm glad he's with us and that it worked out the way it did...I think it's all in front of him. I've said this before -- I think we found that player that can lead us and be what we need relative to the success we're used to having. I think we found it."



- Broncos HC Sean Payton

It's the latest glowing review among glowing reviews for Nix after his stellar rookie year in the NFL. Nix was statistically as productive as nearly any other quarterback in NFL history and if he'd found a way to throw even one touchdown in the first three games of the year, he would have broken the NFL rookie record for touchdown passes in a season (31 by Justin Herbert; Nix finished with 29).

Broncos general manager George Paton echoed the sentiments Payton shared about Nix, stating that the rookie QB "raised the level of everyone around him."

Owner/CEO Greg Penner said that Nix has been "incredibly impressed" with Nix both on and off the field.

Paton even joked that he had to tell Nix, who has been at the facility each of the past couple of days, that he's going to need to take some time off this offseason.

It's a completely different position for this brain trust to be in compared to a year ago at this time. And Payton didn't hold back when describing the difference between the feeling now versus the feeling a year ago. He said that last year at this time, it was, "Misery. Sorrow. Drudgery...Brutal."

Take that for what you will.

Bo Nix has ignited hope in the Denver Broncos' franchise going forward and has allowed the team to completely reset expectations. Even if they didn't listen much to the outside noise, having a player like Nix changes the way you build your roster and it changes the way you operate as an organization.

It's shaping up to be a very exciting offseason for Broncos Country in 2025.