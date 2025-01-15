3 early potential replacements for Broncos free agent RB Javonte Williams

It feels like it wasn't that long ago that the Denver Broncos traded up for running back Javonte Williams in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but Williams may have already played his last snaps with the team as of the end of the 2024-25 season.

Early on in his NFL career, Williams looked like he was slated to become one of the league's best running backs with his ability to stay on the field all three downs as well as his ability to create yardage after contact. An unfortunate knee injury early in the 2022 season completely wiped a year of his career off the board and Williams hasn't looked the same since.

It's widely expected that the Broncos will let Williams test free agency despite the fact that he's still effective as a third-down back in pass protection and catching the ball. But if they let him go, how are they going to replace him? There aren't just a handful of All-Pro running backs like Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, and Saquon Barkley hitting free agency again this offseason.

The 2025 NFL Draft class is expected to be loaded at running back, however, and there could be some players available in free agency or via trade who could intrigue Sean Payton and the Broncos. Let's try to narrow it down to three options, although there will undoubtedly be many more that pop up as the offseason progresses.

3 early running back targets for the Denver Broncos in 2025

1. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

This is exactly the type of game-changer the Denver Broncos need at the running back position in 2025:

Treveyon Henderson 75 yard Touchdown on a Screen Pass. This might be the most Green Grass I have ever seen on a screen 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jpdg8iuvbV — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 11, 2025

From a very young age, TreVeyon Henderson was productive at Ohio State and he's been highly productive for the Buckeyes for four straight seasons. He was arguably the most effective we've seen in 2024 when he averaged a whopping 7.3 yards per carry and proved his worth as a receiver as well.

The Broncos desperately need a back who can handle a high volume of snaps and touches. Henderson is able to make defenders miss in space and create yardage after contact. He's tough, he's physical, and he looks like he has a great feel for the game.

2. Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

Not every NFL Draft fanalyst is going to love Cam Skattebo's translation to the NFL game, but this is exactly the type of football player that I think Sean Payton covets.

Skattebo has already made a heck of an impression as someone who plays with the highest of effort at all times, and he broke a ton of tackles at the collegiate level between his time at Sacramento State and then Arizona State. And there's something to be said for a guy who plays the game like Skattebo who finished 5th in Heisman voting in just his second FBS season.

He had over 2,300 yards from scrimmage and 23 total touchdowns this past season at Arizona State with tremendous added value as a receiver in the passing game. He also threw a touchdown pass.

3. Devin Neal, Kansas

After seeing what he did to Colorado earlier this past season, Kansas running back Devin Neal undoubtedly will have the attention of a front office like the Denver Broncos.

Devin Neal got everyone’s attention vs Colorado. Free defender and makes them miss. Hits a dead leg on the corner and gets a big gain. pic.twitter.com/ZxafC7zuYY — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) January 14, 2025

He racked up over 5,000 yards from scrimmage in his time at Kansas and showed tremendous value as both a runner and receiver for the Jayhawks offense.

The Broncos will also love the fact that the Lawrence native stayed in town to bring the Jayhawks program to prominence. Character matters tremendously to this coaching staff and front office and Neal is the type of guy they will absolutely love.