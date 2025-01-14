Full list of Denver Broncos free agents this offseason in 2025

The Denver Broncos are officially onto the 2025 offseason and we look ahead to NFL free agency, which is just two short months away at this point. This franchise took the initiative to re-sign some of their best pending free agents over the course of the last 12 months, wiping a lot of the biggest names off the board.

But heading into the 2025 offseason, there are still a number of notable free agents on this Denver Broncos roster. Because of how NFL free agency works, the Broncos will be eligible to negotiate with these players while other teams will not.

Who are Denver's top free agents in the 2025 offseason?

Jarrett Stidham, Javonte Williams headline Denver Broncos 2025 free agents

Unrestricted Free Agents (listed by position; starters highlighted)

QB Jarrett Stidham

QB Zach Wilson

RB Javonte Williams

FB Michael Burton

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

OT Matt Peart

OT Quinn Bailey

DL DJ Jones

LB Cody Barton

LB Justin Strnad*** (became starter after Alex Singleton injury)

LB Zach Cunningham

CB/ST Tremon Smith

P Riley Dixon

While the Broncos got deals done with pending free agents like offensive tackle Garett Bolles, outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, and offensive guard Quinn Meinerz, they still have a number of notable players set to hit NFL free agency in 2025.

Let's start by discussing the backup quarterbacks quickly. The Broncos and head coach Sean Payton, specifically, have stated that their job is to make guys like Zach Wilson millions. I don't know that Wilson is officially done developing in Denver and as far as Stidham is concerned, I think there's absolutely a chance that he could be a bridge starter for another team.

It wouldn't shock me to see both backup quarterbacks return to Denver in 2025 if only just for one more year. This may sound silly, but the wives of all of Denver's quarterbacks have formed such a strong bond that I believe it's possible they convince the boys to run it back one more year.

Starting running back Javonte Williams has completely evolved in his game, but I'm not sure that's the best news for his free agency prospects. Williams is a tremendous pass protector and adds value in the passing game, but he's been mostly ineffective in the running game since his knee injury in 2022.

Michael Burton is a Sean Payton favorite and I wouldn't be shocked at all if he's back. Same with wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Matt Peart took over the "Quinn Bailey role" this year as the Broncos' consistent 6th offensive linemen, not just as a reserve but in heavy packages. It wouldn't be a shock to see him back on a team-friendly deal unless the team intends to put Alex Palczewski in that role moving forward.

Defensive lineman DJ Jones is the biggest name on the defensive side of the ball slated to hit free agency and I wouldn't be shocked if the Broncos allow him to test the market. He was a part-time player this year and made some great plays but the Broncos might feel like they can replace his production at a cheaper rate. If he is willing to come back at a reasonable price a return wouldn't surprise me.

Cody Barton has had over 100 tackles in three straight seasons and with three different teams. Not many guys have done that. He played a solid role for the Broncos this year but if he's back, I would guess he's not going to be handed a starting job next year.

Justin Strnad nearly left the Broncos in 2024 free agency but opted to return and it's probably boosted his value substantially. I think there's a coin flip chance of him being back in 2025 given the team's need to upgrade at that position overall.

Tremon Smith and Riley Dixon have been core members of the special teams the last couple of years and I wouldn't be shocked to see Denver try to maintain continuity there, either.

Restricted Free Agents/Exclusive Rights Free Agents

These free agents for the Broncos are going to be the easiest for the team to bring back. The Broncos have team control on all of these contracts and basically the first right of refusal if any of them wants to try and hit free agency.

LS Mitchell Fraboni (RFA)

TE Lucas Krull (ERFA)

EDGE Dondrea Tillman (ERFA)

DL Jordan Jackson (ERFA)

CB Ja'Quan McMillian (ERFA)

DB Devon Key (ERFA)

These players are pretty much all no-brainers to bring back at the low rates you can get RFAs and ERFAs for. It might be beneficial for the Broncos to just give long snapper Mitchell Fraboni a two-year deal or something but the Exclusive Rights Free Agents will all be back on the 90-man roster for the offseason, in all likelihood.

And to take it further, all of McMilliam, Jackson, and Tillman played pivotal roles for the team in 2024.