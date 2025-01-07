The Denver Broncos are in the playoffs for the first time in nearly 10 years. Let's put together another free agency haul for the team in 2025. Even if the Broncos had lost in Week 18 and missed the playoffs, they would still be in a great spot for the long-term. It would have been hard to digest losing three in a row to end the season, but they did not have to worry about that.

As the Broncos head toward the offseason, they'll surely be in a position to make some moves in free agency. This team now has a wide-open window to load up with Bo Nix being on his rookie contract. This could lead to the team being very active in free agency. And while Denver may not have a huge splash in free agency, they could come away with a nice haul.

Could this be the right free agency haul for the Broncos?

Early free agency haul for the Denver Broncos ahead of Wild Card Round

Mike Gesicki, TE

More of a power-slot type of tight end than anything else, Mike Gesicki has enjoyed a prolific year catching passes from Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals, and he's always been a threat as a receiving TE. On the 2024 season, Gesicki hauled in 65 receptions for 665 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 83 times by Burrow.

The Broncos do need to upgrade at TE, and while they could take a rookie from the 2025 NFL Draft, getting some immediate receiving production with Gesicki, a player who could line up all across the formation, would be a decent signing.

Aaron Jones, RB

Aaron Jones recently turned 30 years old, but he's still an efficient running back. In 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, Jones rushed for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Across 1,432 carries in the NFL, Jones has rushed for 4.9 yards per tote and has never rushed for fewer than 4.5 YPC.

Jones is very efficient and has four 1,000-yard seasons in eight years in the NFL. He's also got 9,562 scrimmage yards, as he's a viable receiver out of the backfield as well. Aaron Jones eats up yards and just finished 2024 with the second-highest yardage total of his NFL career. Signing Jones and plugging him in this backfield with Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin would be a great boost to the Broncos' RB room.

Dre Greenlaw, ILB

Denver needs to find an enforcer at the ILB position, and with the San Francisco 49ers heading into an offseason filled with uncertainty, them re-signing Dre Greenlaw might not be high on their list. Greenlaw tragically tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl last year as he was running onto the field. It was an insane stroke of bad luck for the Niners.

Greenlaw turns 28 in May and only managed to play in two games this year. But from the 2019-2023 NFL seasons, Greenlaw racked up 446 total tackles, three interceptions, 14 passes defended, 18 tackles for loss, and nine QB hits. Dre Greenlaw is a very good linebacker and might be one of the missing pieces of this defense for the Broncos.

Milton Williams, DT

The Denver Broncos could do a lot worse than Milton Williams in free agency. The fourth-year Philadelphia Eagle racked up five sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits in the regular season. He was a third-round pick back in the 2021 NFL Draft and is yet another talented defensive lineman that Howie Roseman drafted.

On ESPNs rankings, Milton Williams ranked out as the sixth-best defensive tackle in pass rush win rate this year. The Broncos already have a very good run stopping defensive tackle in Malcolm Roach, and while DJ Jones did have a great year, Williams is younger and has a higher ceiling.