5 Broncos players who definitely won't return in 2025 after early playoff exit

With the Denver Broncos' season officially over, it's time to start looking at the 2025 offseason and what kind of tinkering general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton are going to do to get this team back into contention once again in the 2025 season.

There are a number of prominent free agents on this Denver Broncos roster and a handful of guys who won't likely be back in 2025 either because they are going to get better offers elsewhere, more playing time elsewhere, or they simply didn't live up to expectations in 2024.

Taking a look ahead at some of the notable names that will be on the chopping block this offseason, which players definitely won't be back in 2025? Well, you can never make any guarantees in the NFL, but I would be surprised to see these guys back next season.

Javonte Williams tops list of Broncos who won't be back in 2025

1. Javonte Williams, running back (free agent)

At this point, it feels like a foregone conclusion that the former second-round pick out of North Carolina will not be back for the Denver Broncos in 2025. Javonte Williams was one of the most exciting young backs in the NFL in 2021 during his rookie season, but a tragic knee injury in 2022 has left him in a state where he's just a shell of that player we saw back in 2021 and in his time at UNC.

Williams is a strong pass protector and can add value out of the backfield as a receiver, but the Broncos have young guys like Audric Estimé, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson under contract and I think the running back position is one where the'll look at making a splash in 2025.

2. Alex Singleton, linebacker (cut candidate)

Alex Singleton played through a torn ACL during the Broncos' Week 3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and proved his captainship along with his physical toughness. As a veteran of the league, Singleton provides plenty of value for the Denver Broncos both on and off the field.

And because of his reasonable $6 million price tag, I could see this looking like a hot take in the near future. But the Broncos could save $5 million by cutting Singleton who turned 31 in December. At the age of 31 and coming off of a major knee injury, it's hard to see the Broncos bringing Singleton back into the fold for the 2025 season.

3. Riley Dixon, punter (free agent)

Riley Dixon has been an overall very solid punter in his return to the Denver Broncos, but why has he failed to step up in some of the biggest moments he's been called upon?

Dixon had a horrendous game against the Bengals in December which nearly cost the Broncos a playoff spot and the semi-frequent lapses from him were maddening. If the Broncos feel like they could get an upgrade somewhere in free agency or the NFL Draft, then I could see them moving on from Dixon.

4. Zach Cunningham, linebacker (free agent)

The Broncos added a couple of veteran off-ball linebackers after Alex Singleton's knee injury early in the season, and they ended up surprisingly sticking with Zach Cunningham over Kwon Alexander.

Although Cunningham has a solid history of production in the NFL, I don't think we're going to see him return to Denver in 2025. He's a former second-round pick who is likely going to end up being a depth piece somewhere, but this is a position group I can see the Broncos wanting to completely overhaul.

5. Justin Strnad, linebacker (free agent)

Justin Strnad nearly left the Denver Broncos in the 2024 offseason but ended up re-signing in Denver and it was fortunate for both sides that he did. Strnad ended up having a career year in 2024 with 73 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four QB hits, three sacks, and three passes defensed.

The Broncos used Strnad as a blitzer pretty heavily in Vance Joseph's blitz-heavy defense, sending him 42 times over the course of the year.

Strnad will turn 29 before the start of the 2025 season and is likely at the same point where we saw Josey Jewell with Denver in the 2024 offseason. Again, I expect the Broncos to overhaul that linebacker position this offseason and if they are going to bring anyone back, I feel like it's going to be Cody Barton.

READ MORE: Broncos rich ownership proving to be huge competitive advantage