Javonte Williams and 3 Broncos who are nearing the end of their Denver tenure
The Denver Broncos have just five games left in the 2024 season and hopefully the playoffs after that. No matter what way you slice it, however, there are a handful of players who are almost certainly coming to the end of their time as members of this franchise.
Whether it's because the Broncos will have a chance to upgrade their position in the offseason or they won't be able to afford bringing them back in 2025, there are some players to be keeping an eye on as we approach the end of this season who won't likely be Broncos for that much longer.
Let's take a look at four names, including the Broncos' top running back on the depth chart...
Javonte Williams leads Broncos playing in their final games with the team
1. Javonte Williams, running back
Every time we've had to be super critical of Javonte Williams on this site, he seems to follow it up with a huge game. So here's hoping being included on this list leads to a 100-yard performance for Williams against the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, that would still be an outlier for Williams and would only serve to confuse all of us who have been watching him for the last handful of years.
There are things Williams is great at, namely pass protection. He is able to stick his nose in there and help protect the QB, which is undeniably a valuable asset. But as a pure running back, Williams has been lacking tremendously since his stellar rookie campaign.
He is coming off of a game in which he had eight carries for -2 yards. He's had a whopping six games this season with 2.9 yards per carry or less. The inefficiency of Williams up to this point in the season is something the Broncos simply won't be able to move forward with. Williams is a free agent in 2025 and I don't expect he will be back unless it's at an extremely cheap price.
2. Jarrett Stidham, quarterback
The Denver Broncos have a very tight-knit quarterback room right now with Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson. But after this season, it stands to reason that at least one of Stidham or Wilson is going to get a chance elsewhere, and Stidham to me is the likeliest one to bolt for another opportunity. There will be plenty of teams looking for a bridge quarterback or upgraded QB2 situation offering Stidham a better chance to play.
Wilson shouldn't be counted out as someone the Broncos would welcome back, but he could also get a chance elsewhere.
Stidham strikes me as the more likely of the two to leave at this point so I would guess he signs elsewhere in 2025 free agency.
3. Levi Wallace, cornerback
Having a veteran like Levi Wallace on the roster has been a nice luxury for the Denver Broncos in terms of the overall depth he's provided at cornerback, but his services won't likely be needed beyond this year.
The Broncos have a stellar starting trio of Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian. Behind those guys, they have young players like Damarri Mathis and Kris Abrams-Draine. I wouldn't be shocked to see Tremon Smith brought back as a special teams ace again as well.
Wallace will continue to play his role this year, but someone else will likely step into that spot in 2025.
4. Justin Strnad, linebacker
This is one I'm really wavering on because Justin Strnad has played rather well this year in relief of the injured Alex Singleton. Singleton should make a full recovery and be back next year for the Broncos, but I could see the linebacker position getting a total makeover in Denver this offseason.
And Strnad might have played his way out of Denver's price range. He nearly bolted in 2024 free agency before deciding to re-sign in Denver, and I think he would be willing to sign back again, but his role in the defense is likely going to have to be promised given his age and production this season.
I could see the Broncos making him an offer, but Strnad might head to a new situation in the 2025 offseason as a free agent.