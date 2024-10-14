3 quick changes the Denver Broncos must make before huge Week 7 game
The Denver Broncos have a huge Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints and should consider making these three quick changes. Don't look now, but the Denver Broncos play another football game on Thursday. After their latest lost, which snapped a three-game winning streak, Denver hopes to get back above .500 against the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints are losers of four in a row and are likely starting rookie QB Spencer Rattler in Week 7, so Rattler may be in store for quite the brutal evening. The team doesn't have much time before TNF, but they must embrace these three changes ahead of Week 7.
3 quick changes the Denver Broncos must make before huge Week 7 game
Give Audric Estime a bigger workload
When Javonte Williams has a bad game, he has a bad game.
A crucial fumble and some iffy running overall was what Javonte Williams did for the Denver Broncos in Week 6. The bright side here is that they did see the return of rookie RB Audric Estime, who carried the rock two times for 13 yards.
It's about time for Estime to get a bigger workload and cut into Williams' carries. He's a few years younger and may end up being a better RB in the NFL. Both Estime and Williams are similar players in terms of their running style.
But there is a reason why the Broncos took him in the 2024 NFL Draft, and from what I was able to see, he was among the top RB prospect in this past draft. Javonte Williams will get on a heater for a few games only to crash and burn like he did in Week 6, and I think that's just the type of RB he'll continue to be. At some point, we have to see more of the rookie Estime.
Elevate TE Donald Parham
What are we doing here? Why haven't the Denver Broncos elevated Donald Parham? He's a massive tight end on the team's practice squad, and with just how ineffective the team's TE room is, it simply cannot hurt to see what Parham can bring. Parham is an established TE2 option if we're being honest, but he's got established value in the NFL, and that isn't really something we can say about Greg Dulcich, Lucas Krull, or Adam Trautman.
It really cannot hurt to see what the team has in Parham. What was the point of signing him to the practice squad if they won't play him from time to time?
Embrace more aggressive offense to begin the game
In my view, part of the problem with the first half offense is just how conservative Sean Payton is with some of his play calls. I remember back to the Broncos' Week 3 game against the Buccaneers where they drove down the field with ease.
The play calling was pretty aggressive and allowed Bo Nix opportunities to make some good things happen through the air. In Week 6, it felt like Payton was again being ultra-conservative with some of his calls, and it's just not working out. Why not be aggressive from the get-go?
The Broncos must try this to open up their Week 7 contest against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints do have a solid defense in terms of being able to rush the passer, so getting into some aggressive, up-tempo plays would help Bo Nix establish a rhythm and get the offense doing like it needs to be.