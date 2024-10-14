How bad must it get before the Broncos' front office adds a playmaker?
The Broncos' playmakers on offense may be the worst group in the NFL from top to bottom. How bad does it have to get before the front office makes a move? When your rookie QB is leading the team in rushing yards and your seventh-round rookie WR is leading your team in receiving yards in a given week, that usually isn't great..
Yet again, the Denver Broncos playmakers on offense just did not get the job done at the end of the day and forced Bo Nix to make some plays he shouldn't have had to make. There were some nice plays from guys like Courtland Sutton and Devaughn Vele in Week 6, but it was a tale of two halves.
The first half was brutal. Bo Nix was consistently forced to make plays out of structure as he playmakers just could not get open, and the broadcast was noting this as well. Second-year WR Marvin Mims Jr had a chance to make at least one huge catch, but the first attempt that came his way was intercepted, and the second one was a very well thrown deep ball from Nix that Mims just was not aggressive enough at the catch point.
He truly should have caught it if we're being honest. While the offense came alive a bit in the second half, it was another performance that left us ripping our hair out. The lack of draft picks over the last few years have left the team lacking talent at a few positions, and the two most notable are at wide receiver and tight end.
How bad will it get before the Broncos bring in a playmaker?
Seriously, how bad must it get? Even if they bring someone in for the remainder of the season, it needs to be done to help Bo Nix develop. He's not going to be able to develop the way he needs to in his rookie season if he's does not have a consistent player who can get open, period.
Some have said that the Broncos' decisions to cut Tim Patrick and trade Jerry Jeudy were wrong, and they could be right, but neither player is a consistent target at this point in their careers, and weirdly enough, Courtland Sutton seems to make more tough catches than easy ones.
And now with Josh Reynolds out for another three games at least, Denver is even more thin at WR. They also do not have a viable tight end, and it was baffling that they didn't do more at the position this past offseason. You just have to wonder what it's going to take for the Broncos to simply make a move at WR or TE? How bad must it get?