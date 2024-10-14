Could his subtle comment from Sean Payton indicate huge offensive change?
It was another inconsistent game from the Denver Broncos' offense in their latest loss, but did Sean Payton hint at some potential change coming to the unit? Denver managed to make this a game but ended up not having enough time and just didn't do enough at the end of the day. This snapped their three-game winning streak.
On the bright side, the Broncos are still sitting at 3-3 and have a very winnable game on Thursday Night Football against a much worse New Orleans Saints' team, a team that started rookie QB Spencer Rattler in Week 6 and who will surely start him again in Week 7 when Denver comes to town.
The Broncos' Week 6 loss was because of a multitude of things; Patrick Surtain II got hurt on quite literally the first play of the game and was swiftly ruled out. The defense clearly wasn't the same after that, as the LA Chargers moved the ball at will. Costly penalties and turnovers were two other things that ended up being too much for the Broncos to overcome, but if nothing else, Bo Nix was very good in the second half and did lead two touchdown drives.
After the game, head coach Sean Payton was short and sweet in this particular comment:
Coming back off of injured reserve, rookie RB Audric Estime got two carries and rushed for 13 yards in Week 6. The main thing here is that it was another brutal game from Javonte Williams. He averaged under four yards per carry and had a costly fumble that resulted in points for LA.
Could the Broncos make a huge move at RB?
When Javonte Williams plays poorly, he plays very poorly. With Estime now back in the lineup, you have to wonder if Sean Payton is going to get him more involved in the offense going forward. Denver's rushing attack has been inconsistent all year long, so with someone like Estime back for the first time since Week 1, this could be a welcome change into the Broncos' backfield.
I think many of us have simply had enough of Javonte Williams. He's not a consistent player at this stage of his career and is not someone who needs to be getting as many snaps as he is. Another brutal game by the fourth-year RB definitely contributed to Denver's losing effort in Week 6.
Audric Estime was quite the prospect going into the 2024 NFL Draft, and with teams being able to find legitimate RB production all across the NFL Draft, Estime may have a decent shot at turning into something.