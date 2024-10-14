Week 6 loss showed just why Bo Nix isn’t the problem with Broncos offense
I have no idea how you can watch the Denver Broncos and think that Bo Nix is the primary problem with the offense. He isn't, period. Let's get this out there first so you don't think I am just making excuses for Nix: he was bad in the first half. He was inaccurate and just did not seem to be too calm in the pocket.
But the offense and Nix came alive in the second half and nearly made it quite interesting. Denver lost by seven points and saw their three-game winning streak come to an end, but if you watched the Broncos' game in Week 6, you saw just how unreliable the Broncos' playmakers are.
Bo Nix was constantly forced to make plays out of structure - he was forced to extend plays because his teammates weren't getting open consistently. He was the team's leading rusher on the day, which is simply inexcusable unless your name is Lamar Jackson.
The Broncos playmakers did Bo Nix no favors on Sunday
And not to put him on blast, but Marvin Mims Jr did him no favors in the first half. Bo Nix gave him a catchable deep ball that would have really set the Broncos up nicely in the red zone, but for some odd reason, Mims didn't high point the ball and it fell incomplete.
I haven't even mentioned how iffy the offensive line was today. Now yes, there are some OL injuries, but between the lack of OL depth and playmakers that cannot consistently separate, Bo Nix is being thrown to the wolves.
He did play a lot better in the second half and threw for another two touchdown passes. He was, overall, fine on the day. But let's be honest here; the Denver Broncos do not have good enough personnel on offense for Bo Nix to thrive as a rookie. It's just tough sledding out there for the rookie, and it's hard for me to think otherwise.
The Denver Broncos need to add a playmaker or two on offense in the coming weeks, as their current set up is simply not good enough. I don't know man; Bo Nix didn't have a great day overall but I just have to wonder how much easier his job would be as the QB if he had a true no. 1 wide receiver to throw to and even an average NFL tight end.
It's just tough watching him constantly having to buy time because his teammates can't separate. If you saw the Broncos' Week 6 loss, you saw that Bo Nix isn't the main problem with the Broncos' offense.