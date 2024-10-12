10 wide receivers the Denver Broncos should take a look at during season
The Denver Broncos desperately need wide receiver help, so let's look at 10 names who could potentially bring some juice to the room. It's slim pickins' out there, but it's not like the Broncos don't have any chance to improve their WR room. And now the most recent news is Josh Reynolds needing to miss a few games.
He's got a finger injury that may keep him out for three-ish games. The Broncos are on the cusp of really breaking this season open, as them being 5-3 or even 6-2 in a few weeks it not at all out of the questions, and with the AFC not being nearly as strong as we thought coming into the season, not only do the Broncos currently sit in a playoff spot, but they could also be buyers at the NFL Trade Deadline.
For the right price, the Broncos could surely improve their roster and make a surprise playoff run. While the team is not quite ready to truly compete, I struggle to see the downside in trying to get this young squad into the postseason. I can only imagine what that would do for the culture and morale of the team going forward.
One of their most dire situations is at wide receiver, so here are 10 names who could help out in that regard.
10 wide receivers the Denver Broncos should take a look at during season
1. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
The big fish here, if you will, is Tee Higgins, who is playing on the franchise tag, still just 25 years old, a no. 1 wide receiver, and someone the Cincinnati Bengals surely aren't going to extend. The Bengals are notoriously cheap and could not get a deal done with Higgins last offseason. Plus, they'd would probably rather keep Ja'Marr Chase around anyway.
2. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are 1-4 and are probably headed toward a lost season. Deshaun Watson is easily the worst QB in football and is just ruining this franchise. With Amari Cooper now 30 years old, it's not likely he's apart of their future plans, so it's not impossible for him to play for a new team in 2024. His name has already been swirling around in the trade market.
3. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans
In the final year of his deal with the Tennessee Titans, DeAndre Hopkins could find himself on a new team. Titans' QB Will Levis does not seem to be the real deal, so the Titans could try and turn the page and reset with a first-round QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. This could lead to them parting with some veterans on expiring contracts, like Hopkins.
4. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are surprisingly bad in 2024. The team signed Gabe Davis and drafted Brian Thomas Jr to beef up their WR room this past offseason. Christian Kirk was an incumbent in the room and could get moved at the deadline, especially with Jags' head coach Doug Pederson and GM Trent Baalke surely on the hot seat.
5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have been decimated by injuries this season and should turn the page and build around their young foundation. Cooper Kupp just isn't his old self, so while you may think it wouldn't make sense for the Denver Broncos to acquire him, I can't held but wonder what the price would be.
6. Tyquan Thornton, New England Patriots
This would be pretty underwhelming, as Tyquan Thornton has fallen out of favor in the New England Patriots' WR room. Thornton probably isn't going to turn into much, but he's 6'2", ran a 4.28 40-yard dash, and is still young, so some tools are present. This would be a very low pick swap trade Denver could make.
7. Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers
Diontae Johnson came over to the Carolina Panthers this past offseason in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and with Panthers' QB Bryce Young getting benched a few weeks ago, Carolina ia likely headed toward another rebuild, so shipping off some veteran players like Johnson makes sense. He'd instantly be the best WR on the Denver Broncos.
8. Hunter Renfrow, Free Agent
A former 1,000-yard, Pro Bowl wide receiver, Hunter Renfrow is somehow still on the market. He's a very good route-runner with sure hands, so I'm not sure why he isn't on a team. He did fall out of favor with the Las Vegas Raiders but is a reliable target who would raise the floor of Denver's WR room.
9. Michael Thomas, Free Agent
Drafted by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints years ago, Michael Thomas was on a Hall of Fame pace before injuries derailed his career. He managed to play in just 10 games for the Saints in the 2023 NFL Season, but did average four receptions and 45 yards per game.
10. Chase Claypool, Free Agent
Chase Claypool had an insane start to his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers but has since fallen out of favor with a few teams and is on the free agent market. Claypool is 6'4" and quite fast, so I guess there's that.
When you look at the free agent market, there isn't a lot out there. The Broncos best chance at finding legitimate production at WR would be in a trade, so I'd look at the first seven players before anything else.