Important lessons Broncos can take into Week 6 against the Chargers
The Denver Broncos play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season. What are some lessons they can take into the game? Perhaps the biggest game of the season thus far, the Denver Broncos host the LA Chargers, who are coming off of their bye week.
They'll be well-rested and ready to go, so that's one advantage they have over Denver for this game. The Broncos have not been a dominant team thus far, but they've found a way to win three games in a row and could get to 4-2 with a win on Sunday.
Denver needs to take these two important lessons into their Week 6 matchup against Los Angeles.
Lesson No. 1: Good things happen when you give Marvin Mims Jr the ball
Marvin Mims Jr had 24 total yards on offense on just two touches in Week 5. This is the most explosive player on the team and someone that the coaches always say something like, "Oh we need to get the ball to him more."
Well, do it!
I am not sure what I'm missing here. Is Mims just not running crisp enough routes? Is Bo Nix just not seeing him? What is the issue? Well, the 2023 second-round pick has played just 59 snaps on offense, which represents just 18%. That's brutal. Now that we know WR Josh Reynolds is going to be out for a bit, perhaps this gives them more reason to throw Mims out there more.
I just do not understand why Marvin Mims Jr hasn't seen more of a share of the offensive production. The Broncos are missing that true no. 1 wide receiver, and Mims has the profile to be one.
Points will be hard to come by in Week 6, so giving Marvin Mims Jr some touches is a wise decision.
Lesson No. 2: Take the points whenever you can get them
So I am sure that when the Broncos' offensive staff sat down to watch some Chargers' film this week, they saw just how stingy their defense is. In fact, the Los Angeles Chargers have the best scoring defense in the NFL. They've allowed just 12.5 points per game through four games.
Whenever Denver is in a position to take the points, they should. I understand how enticing it may be to go for it on fourth and two deep in LA's territory, but this game is going to be low scoring, so if Denver has three points in their back pocket, they need to take it.
You could definitely argue the opposite and say that they need to be aggressive in trying to squeeze as many points out as possible, but this team still has a rookie QB making his sixth NFL start, so they can go too wild.