Denver Broncos must amp up the aggression if they win in Week 6
The Denver Broncos getting to 4-2 with a Week 6 win would be huge, and if so, they must then amp up the aggression. The opportunity that the Broncos have in front of them is monumental. The team has ripped off three wins in a row and not only are above .500, but also currently sit in a playoff spot in the AFC.
Broadly, the AFC just hasn't been nearly as good as some thought it would be coming into the season. Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, LA Chargers, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars just aren't cutting it, and none of those teams are above .500 at this point. This has opened an early door for some unexpected teams to climb up the ladder.
And the Broncos have been one of those teams thus far. They've beaten two AFC teams and one within the division, which is awesome, and if they can notch a win in Week 6, the aggression must amp up big-time.
Broncos must make a bold roster move with Week 6 win
Denver would be 4-2 after Week 6 and would proceed to likely play a rookie QB and the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 and Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. Being 6-2 after eight games would not be outrageously crazy.
And even if Denver were to lose in Week 6, their path to getting to 5-3 would still firmly be in view, but getting to 4-2 after six games would not only likely shoot them up a playoff seed or two, but it would give them every reason to go out and make a bold roster move as the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline approaches.
After six games, certain teams could be bad enough to be willing to be sellers at the deadline, and I'd be looking at teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, who could both drop to 1-5 on the season after Week 6. Trying to make a move for someone like Tee Higgins, Amari Cooper, David Njoku, or even someone else would be smart.
The Jacksonville Jaguars could be in sell mode if they drop to 1-5 with a loss to the Chicago Bears i Week 6, and they could be willing to trade someone like WR Christian Kirk or TE Evan Engram, two players who'd instantly become top receiving options for the Denver Broncos.
I'm trying to not get ahead of myself here, but moves could be made if the team can notch a huge Week 6 win.