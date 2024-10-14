After latest Broncos loss, it's time to calm down and have some perspective
Broncos Country seemed to be losing their minds after the team's latest loss, so it's time to settle down and have some perspective. I get it; the game was not fun to watch and a lot of the same issues continued. The primary issues with the team are on offense, and all of Bo Nix, Sean Payton, and the personnel on offense deserve a share of the blame.
This loss also felt like a typical Broncos' loss; the team fell behind quickly and made a late push to try and get back into the game, but it wasn't enough. In 2024, the offense seems to have an issue getting out to a decent start, so they are left trying to catch up, espcially when the second half rolls around.
The Broncos cannot consistently win games like this, so something on offense must change. Perhaps Sean Payton needs to be a bit more aggressive with his play-calling to open the game? It seems like when the offense is forced to get more aggressive, they end up playing better.
Anyway, before you get too sad about the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season, it's good to have some perspective first..
Let's have some perspective, Broncos Country
Even with the loss, the Denver Broncos are still 3-3 and are currently two games ahead of where they were last year when they started 1-5. The defense and special teams units are playing at a high level this year, so it's not like the team is all that far away.
Despite the overall lack of talent on offense, it's clear that the right coaching staff is in place. The fact that they have this young team at 3-3 through six games is stellar and a huge testament to how solid the staff is.
And again despite the poor offensive performance, rookie QB Bo Nix has really improved his production over the last four games. Check this out:
Nix has been responsible for seven total touchdowns over the last four games and has only thrown one interception. He's not fumbled the ball and has added 120 rushing yards as well. Denver is still 3-1 over their last four games, so this team isn't buried like many were acting on social media during the game yesterday.
There are still a good bit of legitimate criticisms of Bo Nix through the first six games of his career, and there is a good bit to like as well. But it's been six games, so let's perhaps take a breath here. Many of the best QBs in current day and in the past weren't efficient until year two or even three. Heck, Josh Allen didn't hit his stride until year three. Lamar Jackson was iffy in year one and broke out in year two.
Patrick Mahomes sat for a year, so he didn't even play his rookie season. All in all, the Broncos are still in a good spot; they're 3-3 with two winnable games coming up and are probably no worse than 4-4 after their first eight weeks. The sky is not falling.