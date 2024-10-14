This play sadly sums up just how much Bo Nix has to carry this offense
Bo Nix is certainly not free from blame, as he did not play super well in Week 6, but it's clear that he's having to carry this offense more than he should. Multiple things can be true here:
Bo Nix and the offense was a disaster in the first half against the LA Chargers, and Nix was missing throws and just did not seem comfortable in the pocket...
however
He's got perhaps the worst personnel situation on offense and is constantly dropping back only to see his playmakers simply not be able to get open. The Broncos' offensive line also had a pretty rough game, and I believe this play pretty much summed up just how much Bo Nix had to carry this offense in their Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers:
Left tackle Garett Bolles just totally whiffed on a block, giving Bo Nix virtually no time to hang in in the pocket. Nix proceeded to make a flat-out excellent effort to avoid the sack. He kept his eyes downfield and ended up running for about 23 yards on the play. It was another one of those out-of-structure plays that Nix had to make.
The Broncos are doing Bo Nix NO favors on offense, period
He's had to make them because the protection breaks down and because his playmakers can't get open. In spite of another poor performance from the players around Nix, he managed to throw for two touchdown passes and was lights out in the second half.
I am most definitely not absolving Nix from any blame here. He wasn't at his best, but when you sit back and watch the Denver Broncos' offense at times, you just have to wonder who could succeed at QB with this mess.
The Broncos must add some talent on offense, and even though they lost in Week 6, they should still consider bringing someone in. They're on a short week and play the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, which could be a huge game for Denver.
Them being 5-3 in a couple of weeks is most certainly not out of the question. However, the offense is going to have to get going in the first half, which is something they've really struggled to do in nearly every game this season. The team tends to play better on offense when they know they need to score, which is odd.
But when you look at this particular play from the second half of their latest loss, it's clear that Bo Nix is hanging by a thread out there, and it's not the primary party at fault.