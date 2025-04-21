3 obvious first-round scenarios for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft

There are some obvious NFL Draft scenarios for the Denver Broncos. Let's cover three of them right here.

We will finally know what the Broncos will do in the 2025 NFL Draft in just a few days. It has been a long offseason thus far, but for the first time in a while, Denver is on the cusp of something special, so this year's draft is hugely important.

There are some very obvious scenarios that Denver could be faced with when Round 1 begins, and there does seem to be some scenarios that are absolutely off the table. Let's look at some that are plain as day.

The Broncos have some obvious NFL Draft scenarios in front of them

Stay at 20 and pick a top RB prospect

To me, this is the most likely scenario, and the two names who could be available at pick 20 would be Omarion Hampton and TreVeyon Henderson. Denver surely has their eyes on both players, as they'd both be excellent fits on offense and would instantly become a huge factor for opposing defenses.

Denver doesn't need to overthink this - they have a poor run game and need a top RB prospect to revive it. Hampton and Henderson might be the second and third-best prospects at this position.

Stay at 20 and pick a top DL prospect

I understand that a top DL prospect might not be the 'sexy' pick with the 20th slot, but it is on the table. Many people 'in the know' have talked about this possibility, and if someone like Walter Nolen is sitting there in the first round, it might be quite hard for the Denver Broncos to pass him up.

There is still a ton of offensive talent remaining on Day 2 and Day 3, so going defense in the first round would not be the end of the world.

Trade down (Giants or Browns?)

Being that the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns are very likely not getting Cam Ward but still both have a huge need for a franchise QB, it is quite likely that one or both teams will try to get back into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers may also be looking at a first-round QB and have the 21st pick. Denver picks right before them at pick 20, so the Broncos own first-round selection could be where teams like New York or Cleveland could be looking to get back into.

Trading out of the first round should likely net Denver another Day 2 selection and will give them extra draft picks to round-out their roster.