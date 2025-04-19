The Denver Broncos might have some strong offers to move down in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It does not feel like the Broncos are married to picking at 20 in the NFL Draft, which is fine. The Broncos really don't need a blue-chip prospect and could trade down out of Round 1 entirely.

Their most urgent need it at RB, and with how deep this RB class is, the Broncos could find a future stud at the position much lower than the 20th pick. Furthermore, the best value in the NFL Draft does appear to be as you get into the second and third rounds.

It would be a great idea for the Broncos to somehow grab another Day 2 pick. Well, these three teams could help them achieve that.

3 teams the Broncos should hope come calling for their first-round pick

New York Giants

Holding the 3rd and 34th overall picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants will very likely not be able to get a blue-chip prospect and Shedeur Sanders, if that is indeed their goal. It has been said for a while now that the G-Men could look to trade back into the first round, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers also needing a franchise QB, the Giants might want to get back into the first round and could eyeball the 20th pick.

This would ensure that the team gets first dibs on a certain QB prospect over the Steelers, and given how desperate the Giants are likely to be, the Broncos might be able to score a huge haul of picks to move down out of Round 1 entirely.

Cleveland Browns

In a very similar boat to the New York Giants, the Cleveland Browns also do not have a franchise QB and could look to get back into the first round. They pick second overall, so they are likely to not get Cam Ward. The Browns hold the 33rd and 67th picks in the NFL Draft, so, like the New York Giants, Cleveland could also make quite the offer to move back into Round 1 for a certain QB prospect.

Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, and even Tyler Shough could be in play at the bottom of the first round. And while those four prospects really aren't that special, the desperation from certain teams could end up turning into a huge advantage for the Denver Broncos.

Buffalo Bills

With 10 picks total and three of them in the top-65, the Buffalo Bills have a ton of ammunition at their disposal, but they also have the best roster in the AFC in the eyes of many and simply might not need to use all 10 picks themselves.

Buffalo is picking at 56 and 62 in the second round, and you just wonder if the team would want to move up to pick 20. I do believe Buffalo could make a strong enough offer to the Denver Broncos to grab pick 20 and still keep their own first-round pick; the 30th overall selection.

The Bills might only be a notable starter or two away from finally being able to make a Super Bowl run, so them moving up a bit in Round 1 could be on the table and could end up being a great deal for the Denver Broncos.