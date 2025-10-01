3 obvious Broncos' team strengths after the first month of the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos have some obvious team strengths to continue with after the first month of the 2025 NFL Season. Starting 2-2 through the first month, the Broncos have set themselves up nicely to perhaps go on a run in the middle of the season.

They've got some easier opponents on their schedule but do have to take care of business against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, which might not be as hard as you think. While the Broncos do have their share of weaknesses, they also have clear-cut team strengths.

We talked about the most obvious strengths after the first month of the 2025 NFL Season.

Obvious Denver Broncos' team strengths after the first month of 2025

Running the ball

Denver has the fifth-best rushing yards per game total through the first week at 143.3 yards. They average 5.1 yards per carry, which is tied for the fourth-best mark in the league. The Broncos have the fifth-most total yards in the NFL as well, so it's been a nice start to the year for the run game. JK Dobbins has been excellent for the Broncos thus far and is already on pace for well over 1,000 yards on the ground.

The run game in Denver is coming alive, at long last.

Pressuring the quarterback

The Denver Broncos once again lead the NFL in sacks. They have 15 sacks through four games, which puts them on pace for 64 sacks in the 2025 season. Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper continue to be the best edge duo in the NFL, and the interior duo of Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers is also one of the best in the league.

One of the foundational parts of a winning team is being able to protect the QB and get to the QB. Fortunately, Denver can do both, which brings me to the last team strength...

Offensive line play

ESPN has the Denver Broncos' offensive line ranked first in the NFL in pass block win rate, and it's yet again shaping up to be another strong year for the OL. Sure, it's not been great for center Luke Wattenberg this year, but as a whole, the Broncos have one of the best OLs in the NFL.

In fact, they have four above-average starters in Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey. Sean Payton and this front office has invested big-time into this unit, and it's still paying off.