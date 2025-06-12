The Denver Broncos won't have an easy time in the AFC West in 2025, and these three players could make things quite hard.

The Broncos may have the best roster in the division and could have the best chance to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs, but it's not going to be easy, as the other three rivals all have extremely talented players, so the Broncos will have to scratch and claw their way to the top in 2025.

But it can be done, and the last team not named Kansas City that won the AFC West was indeed the Broncos, so perhaps the Chiefs nine-year run atop the division is coming to an end? Let's take a more broad look at the AFC West and talk about three non-quarterbacks the Broncos are definitely going to have to keep an eye on.

3 non-QBs the Broncos must take note of in AFC West for the 2025 season

Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers caught 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season an is already an elite receiving threat at tight end. He also hauled in over 73% of his targets, which is just insane. While Geno Smith isn't a great QB, he knows how to get the ball to his best players, so Bowers could be even more productive in 2025.

He's going to be a handful for Denver to deal with, simply put.

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

After playing in just four games in the 2024 NFL Season, Rashee Rice seems poised to return fully healthy for his third year in the NFL, and through 20 games in the league, Rice has 103 receptions for 1,226 yards and nine touchdowns, which comes out to be 1,042 yards and eight touchdowns over a 17-game season.

Rice is going to be huge for the Chiefs offense in 2025, and even though Denver hasn't seen him in a while, they're going to have to make sure he's kept in check on defense, as Patrick Mahomes is going to feed him the football a ton.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Ladd McConkey emerged as a star for the LA Chargers in the 2024 NFL Season, catching 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. McConkey is likely set to explode in year two after LA's offseason moves, which included bringing back Mike Williams and drafting Tre Harris.

The WR room actually has some decent players now, and this could free up more chances for the shifty receiver. The Broncos defense is going to have to keep a sharp eye on Justin Herbert's top target, as he can do a little bit of everything and absolutely break open a game at any moment.