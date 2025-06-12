Shocking Broncos ranking could mean Super Bowl contention in 2025

The Denver Broncos did end up with an efficient offense to end the 2024 NFL Season, but just how good can the unit be?

The additions of JK Dobbins, Evan Engram, Pat Bryant, and RJ Harvey and quite encouraging, and it's not like this unit didn't have any talent to begin with. With Sean Payton calling the shots and a fully-stocked room of competent playmakers, the offense could end up being quite good.

And we already know just how good Denver's defense is, so don't look now, but this team could realistically have a top-7 scoring offense and defense in 2025, and a recent Broncos prediction, if it comes true, would absolutely mean Super Bowl contention this year.

The Broncos have a top-tier offense???

Gennaro Filice of NFL.com ranked his top 10 offenses for the 2025 NFL Season, and the Denver Broncos were ranked sixth. Sixth! Here is some of what he said:

"Denver was abruptly blown out of the playoffs by Buffalo, but Nix himself didn’t look out of place. In the coming season, I expect him to pick up where he left off. The Broncos return all five starters from an offensive line that played at an elite level last season. And hey, what do you know: Payton made another early draft pick that had some folks calling REACH! But don’t count me among those questioning second-round selection R.J. Harvey -- I’m a big fan of this compact, shifty back with supreme contact balance. With Denver signing J.K. Dobbins this week, Payton’s assembling the kind of multifaceted backfield that served him well in New Orleans.." Gennaro Filice

Filice notably ranked Denver's offense above the Eagles, Packers, Bengals, and Chiefs in his top 10 ranking. Honestly, this is pretty optimistic, and I am not sure I'm willing to go there yet, but this might be one of the best/highest rankings we have seen the Denver Broncos a part of this offseason.

If the Broncos did indeed field the sixth-best offense in the NFL in 2025, great things would happen. The team would likely dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West and win the title for the first time since 2015. Denver would also be in contention for the first overall seed in the AFC if they had that good of an offense.

The defense will have to remain elite, but there does seem to be a ton of room for growth with this unit, and the Broncos don't get these insanely high rankings without the elite roster-building from the front office. George Paton and Sean Payton have truly turned this franchise around and have set this team up for high-end success in 2025 and beyond.