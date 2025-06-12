Denver Broncos have a hidden weapon for 2025 (and no one is noticing)

The Denver Broncos might end up fielding the most complete roster in the entire NFL, and they could trot out a secret weapon in 2025.

The Broncos had the 10th-ranked scoring offense and 3rd-ranked scoring defense in the 2024 NFL Season, and they seem to have gotten better on both sides of the ball for 2025, which is outstanding. This team is quite stacked and might end up being the most complete roster in the NFL.

But one area that always seems to fly under the radar a bit is the special teams. This offseason, the Broncos hired special teams extraordinaire Darren Rizzi to run the unit, and they also let Riley Dixon leave in free agency.

Well, to fix that vacancy, they drafted Florida punter Jeremy Crawshaw, and he already seems to be turning heads...

Rookie punter Jeremy Crawshaw is turning heads already

On June 5th, Andrew Mason noted just how good Crawshaw has been:

Practice thoughts:



Courtland Sutton and Devaughn Vele looking sharp.



Que Robinson was a beast today. Holy terror out there.



Jeremy Crawshaw launched some missiles.



Still like what I’m seeing from RJ Harvey. Dynamic in all areas.



More to come — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) June 5, 2025

Special teams coach Darren Rizzi even gave a strong endorsement of his new punter:

Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi on punter Jeremy Crawshaw: “He’s as talented of a prospect as I’ve ever had.” — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) June 11, 2025

Folks, the Denver Broncos potentially having a high-end punter on their hands would be outstanding in 2025 and beyond, as field position is so crucial in today's NFL. Jeremy Crawshaw being able to pin an opposing offense deep in their own territory would give the already-elite Broncos defense a much easier job, and they could then set up the team's offense for success.

It's all going to work together to create something truly special. Now yes, Crawshaw isn't going to have consistently great punts, as even the best punters in the league kick a ball off the side of their foot from time to time, but it seems like the Broncos really haven't had a high-end punter in quite some time.

Perhaps their seventh-round draft pick ends up being a lethal and hidden weapon for this team.