Sean Payton's comments about Pat Bryant could be bad news for other WRs

The Denver Broncos have given fans every reason to be excited about the 2025 season so far, but one of the areas where fans might need to see to believe is at wide receiver.

The Broncos struggled at receiver in 2024 with inconsistency, dropped passes, and overall just underwhelming production on a week-to-week basis. That is to be expected, at least to a degree, when you're breaking in a bunch of young guys and still trying to recoup and rebuild the roster.

The Broncos made just one truly notable addition at wide receiver in 2025 after all the discussion about the position. They used the 74th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant, a pick that ended up being extremely controversial because of Bryant's consensus draft ranking (which was not as high as 74th overall) and his 40-yard dash time (4.61).

But Bryant can play. He's got some serious skill as a route runner and he has strong hands. He's experienced, he came through in the clutch last season with three game-winning plays for Illinois. And he's already showing out at the Broncos offseason program to the point that Sean Payton is making interesting comments about him.

Sean Payton's comments about Pat Bryant will fire up Broncos fans

Sean Payton was asked about Pat Bryant and with a big smile he said: “You like what you see. I like what I see” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) June 11, 2025

It's subtle but potent comments like this from Sean Payton that should get Broncos Country extremely fired up about Pat Bryant. Every report out of Broncos minicamp indicates that Bryant is showing out with the reps he's getting, especially playing with quarterback Bo Nix.

For whatever reason, Devaughn Vele has not been out there at practice for minicamp, and Bryant has really taken advantage of the additional reps.

Payton’s smirk when asked about Pat Bryant says it all



He’s got big things coming 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hX0VTaLA60 — Big Mike || Quinn Meinerz’s #1 Fan (@MeinerzMuse) June 11, 2025

Payton was also the one who threw a little Michael Thomas comparison out there for Bryant. He stopped short of saying they were the same guy, but that there were aspects of Bryant's college tape that reminded him of Thomas when he was coming out of Ohio State.

Payton often references his former players when trying to articulate what roles certain guys will have in his offense, or maybe to reference their playing style. Bryant is one of the types of guys that he's not going to just let everyone stomp all over the pick and call Bryant a bust before he ever plays a snap.

There is every reason to believe, based on last season, that Bryant can have a big role for this team in 2025. The Broncos are in the midst of a youth movement, especially on the offensive side of the ball, and Bryant has the chance to be something special.