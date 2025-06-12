The No. 1 reason Broncos fans should be optimistic about 2025 playoff run

The Denver Broncos could have what it takes to make a deep playoff run in the 2025 NFL Season, but what is the primary reason for optimism?

All across the roster, the Broncos have huge reasons to be encouraged. It could be the year two leap for Bo Nix, the revamped run game, or perhaps the elite offensive line. Heck, it might even be the top-tier coaching staff as well.

The Broncos front office has done an outstanding job over the past few offseasons, as Denver is now one of the top teams in the league. Well, when you look at the entirety of the operation for the 2025 NFL Season, what is the primary season for optimism?

Denver's defense might be able to carry the team on a run

To me, it's clear that the defense could legitimately carry this team on a deep playoff run, even in today's offensive-first mindset. The Broncos had the third-ranked scoring defense in the NFL in 2024 and also led the league in sacks. The amazing thing here is that the team didn't really have many avenues to actually improve the unit given how good it was, but the additions of Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Jahdae Barron sincerely seem to be legitimate improvements.

We saw back in the 2015 NFL Season just how much an elite defense could impact the game, and if the Broncos front office made the right additions on this side of the ball, Denver could unquestionably have the top unit in the NFL, and that's only going to make life easier for the offense, which also added some notable pieces this offseason.

You would struggle to find a major weakness on the Denver Broncos, but the defense might end up being elite enough to carry this team on their backs on a deep playoff run in 2025.