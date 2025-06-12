It may only be a matter of time before these Broncos starters lose their jobs

The Denver Broncos may have a few players who could already be at risk of losing their jobs during the 2025 NFL Season.

When you look at the Denver Broncos depth chart, you would seriously struggle to find a notable weakness. Sure, a couple of positions could still use a boost like ILB and maybe even tight end, but this might be the most talented Broncos roster since the 2015 NFL Season.

But as the offseason progresses and we get into the 2025 NFL Season, is it only a matter of time before a few starters actually lose grips on their job?

Will these Broncos starters eventually lose their starting jobs?

JK Dobbins, RB

You might scratch your head and wonder why I of all people would think that JK Dobbins could lose his starting job with the Broncos in 2025. Now yes, RJ Harvey could end up being the primary back, but Denver signed Dobbins for a reason, and he could end up making over $5 million with the team. It's likely that he does indeed begin the season as the RB1 of this team.

And while I do believe he'll stay healthy, Dobbins has a huge track record of missing games, and it may only take a few games for RJ Harvey to capitalize on a potential opportunity to get the primary carries. Harvey may have a higher ceiling as a running back and does bring a bit more explosiveness to his game.

Alex Singleton, ILB

Alex Singleton is over 30 years old and coming off of a major knee injury. The Broncos also moved Drew Sanders to ILB this offseason, and his youth and athleticism could end up coming all together. Singleton is a fine player, but he's nothing special, and I just have a sneaking suspicion that Drew Sanders is going to find a way to get onto the field.

The Broncos may also have future plans of Drew Sanders occupying one of the starting ILB spots in 2026, but Alex Singleton could be on shaky ground even this year.

Marvin Mims Jr, WR

Marvin Mims Jr only started two games in the 2024 NFL Season, but he should be seen as the third wide receiver starter for the Denver Broncos next to Devaughn Vele and Courtland Sutton. However, with the encouraging rookie Pat Bryant now in the mix and a potential for a year two jump from Troy Franklin, what if Mims ends up getting knocked down a notch in the WR room?

Bryant seems to be a bit more polished as a wide receiver than Mims, and that could be enough to eventually have him catch up to the return specialist. The Broncos, ideally, see Marvin Mims Jr take a massive leap as a wide receiver, but it's not guaranteed, and the team did use a top-75 pick on Pat Bryant, and a top-75 pick should develop into a starter.