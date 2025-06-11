Broncos may have surpassed the Chiefs' roster after JK Dobbins signing

The Denver Broncos signing JK Dobbins may have officially pushed their roster over the edge and made it clearly better than the Chiefs'.

The JK Dobbins signing might end up making a bigger impact than you think, as this is a player who averages over 1,000 yards across a 17-game season, and Denver's run game is truly the lone missing piece of this offense.

Even with the Broncos finishing 10th in points scored in 2024, there was still a ton of room for improvement, but over the past few offseasons, the Broncos have absolutely added a ton of talent to their roster, and when you compare their roster with the Chiefs', I am not sure the Broncos don't have a better overall roster than their AFC West foes...

Denver with a better roster than KC?

Comparing the rosters side-by-side, where do the Chiefs have an obvious, unquestionable advantage? Certainly not along the offensive line, at running back, tight end, and maybe not even at wide receiver, as that room for KC has been quite shaky, and Denver seems to have some extremely capable players there.

Sure, Patrick Mahomes is better than Bo Nix right now, but in 2024, Nix threw for more touchdowns, had more rushing yards, and had more rushing touchdowns. He also scored more fantasy points, but that isn't super important. Offensively, QB might be the only position where KC has a clear advantage, but the real talent discrepancy comes on the defensive side of the ball.

The only true advantage that the Chiefs may have over the Broncos on defense is at linebacker, as KC features Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, and Drue Tranquill in their base 4-3 defense. This honestly might be the best RB room in the NFL, but the talent along the defensive line and in the secondary absolutely belongs to the Denver Broncos.

You may not be ready to say it, but there is just no way that the Kansas City Chiefs have a better roster than the Denver Broncos. They might have two positional advantages overall, as this team has definitely gotten too Mahomes-reliant at times, and it's beginning to show itself.