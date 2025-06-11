The Denver Broncos will be adding JK Dobbins to their backfield in a great free agency move. Let's rank the AFC West RB rooms after this news.

Denver is clearly going all-in, as they have made numerous free agency moves this offseason that clearly tell the rest of the NFL that they plan on competing at the highest level. Well, the run game is a must in today's NFL, as no team is going to win games without first establishing the run.

After the news that JK Dobbins is headed to Denver, let's power rank the RB rooms in the AFC West.

Ranking AFC West RB rooms following JK Dobbins-Broncos signing

4. Kansas City Chiefs - Isiah Pachecho, Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, Brashard Smith

I guess the Kansas City Chiefs have some nice depth here, but the overall talent is pretty average, and they don't really have a true home-run hitter. Isiah Pacheco is fine, Kareem Hunt is old, Elijah Mitchell gets hurt a lot, and Brashard Smith is a rookie, so there is a lot of unknown here.

3. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, Raheem Mostert, Sincere McCormick, Zamir White

Just because Ashton Jeanty was a great prospect, it does not mean that he's going to become great in the NFL, and the depth behind Jeanty is quite shaky. Raheem Mostert is still a guy, but he's quite old and has battled through career injuries, so his presence is up in the air, and both Sincere McCormick and Zamir White are mostly non-factors.

2. Denver Broncos - JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin

Both JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey do have home-run ability at the position, and the Broncos do seem to have the deepest RB room in the division with both Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin backing things up. Denver absolutely needed to add another running back to the mix, and Dobbins was simply the best remaining name on the market. This rotation could be a handful for opposing defenses.

1. Los Angeles Chargers - Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton, Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal

The LA Chargers remade their RB room with Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton this offseason. Both Harris and Hampton are big-bodied running backs who could wear down opposing defenses, and Harris might be the most consistent player in the NFL. He's had four-straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career.

The Chargers may not have a consistent breakaway player in this room, but they've got brutalizing talent.