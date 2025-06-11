Broncos updated offense after bombshell news of JK Dobbins signing

The Denver Broncos made a major free agency move on Tuesday by signing JK Dobbins. Let's look at their offense now with Dobbins in the picture.

Do the Broncos now have one of the deepest offenses in the NFL after this signing? It feels like the team may need two footballs out there to feed all the mouths they now have on offense, but this is a great thing. Dobbins is the fourth notable addition to this side of the ball, joining RJ Harvey, Pat Bryant, and Evan Engram as the others.

But the team also has some incumbent players like Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele, and Audric Estime who could fight for snaps. While the specific depth chart won't be official for a while, we can at least take a peek at the offensive side of the ball knowing that JK Dobbins is going to be a part of it.

The Denver Broncos offense is quite deep

Here are all the notable players for the Denver Broncos on the offensive side of the ball with JK Dobbins in the picture:



QB: Bo Nix

RB: JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin

TE: Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Caleb Lohner

WR: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele, Pat Bryant, Troy Franklin

OL: Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey

It's now truly hard to find a weakness on this side of the ball, as Sean Payton is going to have a wealth of options at his disposal, and this is precisely how an NFL team builds around their young QB. I'm sure Bo Nix has been a huge fan of the new teammates he's got, and this is a team that did finish 10th in points scored in the 2024 NFL Season, so it's not like they were a bad, inefficient unit.

The run game now figures to be a lot better with JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey running the show, and the passing attack could make some strides with Nix making a leap and their key additions like Evan Engram and Pat Bryant.