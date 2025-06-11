Bo Nix ranked ahead of many notable names in recent quarterback rankings

The Denver Broncos might have the next great NFL quarterback in their hands with Bo Nix. Just how good is Nix across the entire NFL?

It is absolutely not a stretch to say that Bo Nix could become a top-10 QB in the NFL in the 2025 season, and he might even be able to ascend higher. The big four in the AFC are Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes.

Can Nix join them? Well, he's absolutely going to have to prove that he can, but some QB rankings across the NFL landscape seem to be somewhat complimentary of the QB. Nix was the sixth QB taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and silenced a ton of doubters.

But just how good is he approaching a crucial second year in the NFL?

Is Bo Nix the 14th-best QB in the NFL?

Henry McKenna of FOX Sports ranked the 32 starting QBs in the NFL, and the Broncos passer came in 14th:

"Here’s a guy who quickly learned how to eliminate bad plays. Nix is boring. But if he can stay in a good system with a good supporting cast, there’s no reason why he won’t be the next Jared Goff — and maybe even with a little more athleticism." Henry McKenna

It doesn't really seem like McKenna watched the Denver Broncos much in the 2024 NFL Season, as Bo Nix is the total opposite of boring and is also significantly more athletic than Jared Goff, but other than that, I guess this ranking isn't too far off. This 14th ranking also would make him the sixth-ranked QB in the AFC, and that doesn't totally inaccurate.

The one QB I believe Nix can leapfrog in 2025 if he hasn't already is Justin Herbert, another former Oregon Duck who has been the same B+ QB his entire career. Herbert has had a rather interesting career, as he can put up a ton of great statistics, but he disappears in the postseason.

Anyway, it's nice to see a bit of respect thrown Bo Nix's way, as being ranked 14th out of 32 starting QBs after just one season in the NFL is quite impressive. QBs he's ranked ahead of in these rankings include Brock Purdy, CJ Stroud, Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray, and many others.