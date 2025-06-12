Proposed Denver Broncos trade during 2025 should make fans' eyes roll

The Denver Broncos could find themselves neck-deep in the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline depending on how their season goes.

If Denver is leading the AFC West or just generally in a good playoff position, we could see the front office go out and trade for a player to make a run. Usually, in recent years, the Broncos are the ones doing the trading, so it's nice that this team could be on the other side of that.

However, there is always a chance that the Broncos end up regressing and perhaps look to make some moves to trade a player or two and build toward the 2026 NFL Season, but this proposed trade honestly makes no sense.

Proposed trade would send Courtland Sutton to the New York Jets

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report proposed a trade that would send Courtland Sutton to the New York Jets four a fourth and seventh-round pick:

"Denver Broncos receive: 2026 fourth-round pick, 2027 seventh-round pick



New York Jets receive: WR Courtland Sutton



If the Denver Broncos can’t rekindle the magic of 2024, the team could become sellers ahead of the trade deadline. One candidate to be sent packing is Courtland Sutton, the polarizing wide receiver now entering the final year of his contract.



Sutton has yet to earn an extension despite posting the best statistical performance of his career last season. The seven-year veteran appeared in all 17 games and caught 81 of his 135 targets for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns. It was just the second 1,000-yard campaign of his career and the first since a Pro Bowl sophomore season back in 2019.



Injuries and inconsistency have plagued Sutton for the majority of his NFL journey, one that could be further negatively impacted in 2025 due to the presence of Devaughn Vele.



Vele, an unheralded seventh-round pick last year, is turning heads at training camp and appears to be the heir apparent to Sutton’s No. 1 receiver role. With him waiting in the wings and still having three seasons left on a dirt-cheap rookie deal, Sutton could soon find himself expendable." Akex Kay

Yes, Sutton does not have his extension yet, but rumblings here and there would indicate that a deal is likely coming for the Broncos top target. And while Devaughn Vele is turning heads thus far, Vele might be best-suited in more of a WR2 role in 2025 and beyond. The

The team does also have Marvin Mims Jr, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin in the room, so I guess the unit as a whole could be fine without Sutton, but the trading him to the New York Jets wouldn't make sense at all, as I am not sure why the Jets would have interest - they aren't in a position to win in 2025 and have other major contracts to focus on like extensions for Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson. They'd then have to work on extending Sutton, who turns 30 years old this year.

So while you could argue that the Broncos could trade Courtland Sutton at some point depending on how the season goes, trading him to the Jets would not make sense at all, and it would be a shock if they would have interest. Anyway, the hope here is that the Broncos are the ones trading for players at the deadline, not trading them away.