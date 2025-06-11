Weapon the NFL forgot to draft is turning heads at Broncos minicamp

If you were hopeful that there would be a lot of positive updates coming out of the Denver Broncos' offseason program regarding the wide receiver position this year, you're in luck. It doesn't really sound like any young receiver on this Broncos roster is struggling at OTAs or minicamp, which is great news for an offense that desperately needs these guys to step up.

One player who has impressed is a rookie that the rest of the NFL passed on in the 2025 NFL Draft: Pat Bryant.

Bryant ran a slower 40-yard dash for the receiver position at 4.61 seconds, which caused a lot of people to project him as a Day 3 pick at best. The Broncos used the 74th overall pick on him. Many fans and pundits, including many in Broncos Country, were perplexed by the Bryant pick and felt like the team made a bad reach with that pick, but it seems like maybe the Broncos got it right while the rest of the league got it wrong.

Pat Bryant impressing with route running, hands at Broncos minicamp

Let's talk about minicamp and more:



My wrap from Day 1 of minicamp: pic.twitter.com/0D0abypC1X — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) June 10, 2025

Andrew Mason says that Bryant was the "biggest beneficiary" of Devaughn Vele missing practice and wound up making a leaping touchdown catch in the red zone period as well as several other plays throughout practice.

Sources at Broncos practice told me that Bryant's route running and strong hands were showcased throughout the first minicamp session and have been on display all throughout the offseason so far.

The Broncos may have had an interesting advantage when it came to scouting Bryant and his potential fit with the team. Defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard was on the Illinois coaching staff a couple of years ago and would have a lot of really good insight into what Bryant brings to the table. It's clear that his game is more pro-ready than a lot of guys because of his route-running and strong hands. He does a great job of creating separation without an elite 40-yard dash time.

This could end up being a major steal for the Denver Broncos, especially if Bryant is able to shoot up the depth chart faster than anyone anticipates. He's got a chance to get plenty of playing time already as a rookie and be a big-time threat on third downs and in the red zone with his combination of size, hands, and explosiveness.