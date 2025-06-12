The Denver Broncos are set to face some below-average QBs in 2025, but which ones are the weakest?

No NFL team is going to make a deep playoff run without beating up on some weaker teams. The Broncos did just that in 2024, as they took quite a few teams to the cleaners and just brutalized certain opponents.

This is how it works in the NFL - there is a ton of parity, but there are also a lot of shaky teams. Fortunately, there are a few of those on the team's schedule for the 2025 season. Let's take a broad look at the Broncos schedule and identify the weakest QBs they're likely set to face.

Who are the 3 weakest quarterbacks on the Denver Broncos 2025 schedule?

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans, Week 1

Cam Ward is a raw rookie and will be making his first NFL start against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. This could honestly get ugly. A rookie QB in Week 1 is just about as bad as you'll see a starting QB play, and while Ward could play well, it's just not likely. The fierce Bronocs pass rush is going to show up in a big way and just make life incredibly hard for Cam Ward and the Titans. Denver might even be able to shut them out.

Daniel Jones/Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts, Week 2

Right now, Daniel Jones might be in line to start for the Indianapolis Colts, but the team could also trot out Anthony Richardson. Either way, the defense should be able to feast on the QB. Jones and Richardson are two of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, and I honestly just feel bad for Colts fans. This is shaping up to be another lost season due to GM Chris Ballard not having a clue how to fix the most important position in sports.

Justin Fields, New York Jets, Week 6

Justin Fields in on his third team in as many seasons and is just a bad quarterback, period. He'll be able to make something happen with his legs, but he holds onto the ball for too long, takes a ton of sacks, and just isn't an NFL-caliber passer. With Denver's secondary so good, Fields is going to have a tough time leading the Jets offense down the field, so that could open things up in a big way for Denver's pass rush to feast.