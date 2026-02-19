3 no-brainer roster moves the Broncos have to make this offseason

The Denver Broncos could shock the NFL world one way or another with their offseason moves. Strapped with enough cap space and NFL Draft capital to make some splashes, the Broncos could truly put the finishing touches on a Super Bowl team.

Offensively, the team needs serious help at wide receiver and running back, and on the defensive side of the ball, some defensive line depth and help at inside linebacker figure to be priorities. With the team approaching one of the more important offseasons in team history, it has to be a good one.

The pressure is truly on, but we helped out the Broncos here and talked about three no-brainer roster moves they should make this offseason.

The Denver Broncos have to make these no-brainer roster moves this offseason

Extend Brandon Jones for another season

Not only would an extension free up about $4.6 in space this offseason, but it would keep Brandon Jones in Denver for another season. Jones is set to enter the final year of a three-year deal he signed back in 2024, and not only has he been an excellent player, but he's truly a do-it-all safety. Jones is strong in coverage and can play near the line of scrimmage as well.

At this point, he's flown under the radar with how good Talanoa Hufanga was this year, but Jones' value to the defense is obvious. He's the straw that stirs the drink in the secondary for the Broncos.

In 30 regular season games in Denver, Jones has four interceptions, 17 passes defended, 193 total tackles two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

According to PFF's data, Jones allowed a stellar 75.2 passer rating in coverage this year. This is a very good football player who needs to remain in Denver.

Re-sign Justin Strnad instead of Alex Singleton

Justin Strnad should be a priority over Alex Singleton, and I am not sure it's realistic to suggest that the Broncos re-sign both players and keep Dre Greenlaw into 2026. A more viable solution might be to bring one of Singleton or Strnad back, keep Greenlaw, and address the room with a day two pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But at the end of the day, none of us know the Broncos plans. What we do know, though, is that Strnad is simply a better player at the position than Singleton, and while the veteran linebacker did persevere through a shocking testicular cancer bout during the season, his play on the field just isn't nearly what the Broncos need at this point.

The Broncos must re-sign Strnad and thank Singleton for his services, but let him depart in free agency.

Restructure Quinn Meinerz' contract to free up nearly $12 million

According to Over The Cap, a simple restructure of Quinn Meinerz' contract would free up $11,730,750 in 2026 cap space. A restructure is simply this:



"A simple restructure converts payments into prorated signing bonuses within the confines of the remainder of the contract. Teams typically have the ability to unilaterally execute simple restructures without any action necessary from the player." - Over The Cap

This happens regularly in the NFL, it's not always a good idea to go crazy with restructuring a ton of deals. Meinerz has not has his contract restructured yet, and with his long-term status with the team likely being locked in, he'd be a perfect candidate to have his contract reworked like this to free up cap space.

Gaining nearly $12 million in additional space would be ideal for the Broncos aggression this offseason.