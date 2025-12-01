Broncos captain comes up clutch to cap off incredible comeback story

According to the man himself, Broncos' defensive captain Alex Singleton just wrapped up the three weirdest weeks of his life. Singleton failed a random drug test from the NFL prior to their Week 10 matchup with the Raiders, but not for the reasons someone usually fails for. His tests revealed high testosterone, typically an indicator of PED use, but also a red flag for testicular cancer.

After undergoing further evaluations, Singleton was diagnosed with testicular cancer and needed to have a cancerous tumor removed. Before he did so, he took the field in Denver in what was a nine-tackle performance for the Broncos' leading tackler. Just hours after the game, he shared his diagnosis with the world while also announcing that he underwent a procedure to remove the tumor.

He wound up missing the team's Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs, but would return following their Week 12 bye to face the Commanders in the nation's capital. NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark shared that Singleton was incredibly emotional through the game, at times trying not to cry. Not only was Sunday night an emotional night for Singleton before the game, but he turned in an emotional play that helped seal a Broncos win.

Broncos captain Alex Singleton capped an emotional night with a huge pass break up

Late in the fourth quarter, the Broncos were trying to stop the Commanders from scoring a game-winning touchdown, but the passing attack led by Marcus Mariota was posing a serious threat. The former Oregon quarterback took a shot deep down the middle of the field, finding Zach Ertz for what would have been a first down. Attacking the ball, Singleton got his hand between Ertz's, punching the ball out and forcing an incompletion.

Singleton's pass breakup was a major moment in the game, and could have been enough to prevent the Commanders from completing a touchdown drive. Singleton has often been criticized this season; I have been guilty of that myself, but he has stepped up when the Broncos needed him the most. One could make the case that the turnaround of this edition of the Denver defense began with the signing of Singleton, who has become a stalwart for the Broncos and a true leader in their clubhouse.

Considering this is the final year of his contract with the Broncos and that he will be 32 next season, his time as a Bronco could be coming to an end. If this is the swan song for Singleton's Broncos career, he might be saving his best for last, and giving Vance Joseph's defense a boost that could push them over the top during the home stretch. The only more fitting end to this incredible Singleton story would be hoisting a Lombardi in February.