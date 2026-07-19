3 nightmare scenarios for the Broncos in 2026 that they should hope to avoid

The Denver Broncos won 14 regular season games in the 2025 NFL Season and their first playoff game, but a tragic broken ankle all but ended the team's chances at winning the Super Bowl. Given how hard it is to win in this league, the Broncos could struggle to get back to that same spot in 2026.

And even earning the No. 1 seed in the playoffs two years in a row would feel insanely difficult. Not only are there a ton of viable teams throughout the NFL, but there are certain scenarios that could develop that could turn the season into a giant nightmare.

Let's dive into three nightmare Broncos scenarios that the team should hope to avoid in the 2026 NFL Season.

Denver Broncos nightmare scenarios for the 2026 NFL Season

Bo Nix fails to capitalize on the team swinging a deal for Jaylen Waddle

The Broncos adding Jaylen Waddle to the mix is supposed to supercharge the offense, give the unit the playmaker they were missing, and help Bo Nix unlock a new level in the passing game. That's the big idea here. Denver would not have made this trade if they did not think all of that was possible.

But what if Nix is already just about maxed out at the position? Sure, last year, he seemed to be good enough to help get this team to the Super Bowl, but the ankle injury prevented that from happening. I think many of us are expecting a much more efficient passing attack with fewer drops, and perhaps Nix himself hitting 4,000 passing yards, which he just missed out on in 2025.

However, there is always a chance that Nix just doesn't take that next step. If not, and if he appears to be maxed out at the position, the Broncos could find themselves in a position where the quarterback isn't quite as good as they had hoped.

Davis Webb calling the plays quickly proves to be a mistake

While many in Broncos Country are glad that Davis Webb is calling the plays, and head coach Sean Payton is clearly comfortable handing those reins over, what if it doesn't work out? It'd be hard to say how that would look for sure, but generally speaking, an overall offensive regression would be a logical result.

Webb taking over these duties should allow for a smoother, quicker operation and a potential weekly game plan that is more in focus with what Nix would prefer. With Webb taking over play-calling duties for the first time in his NFL career, there just isn't anything written in stone to say that this is going to be a seamless transition.

John Franklin-Myers departure has a bigger impact than expected

John Franklin-Myers was with the Broncos for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The team led the sacks in both years, ranked 3rd in points allowed each year, and also ranked 3rd and 2nd in rushing yards allowed per game. Franklin-Myers was such a quality player for the Broncos, and it was reflected along the defensive line.

Denver was surely bracing for his departure, as he scored a deal worth more than $20 million per season with the Tennessee Titans. Not only was he a very good interior rusher, but he was another impact player on the defensive line, which allowed Zach Allen to flourish.

The nightmare here would be that his loss proves to be much bigger than expected. In the room right now, the Broncos likely plan to trot out the trio of Eyioma Uwazurike, Tyler Onyedim, and Sai'vion Jones to replace Franklin-Myers snaps, and while it's possible that one or more of those players pans out big-time, it's also far from guaranteed that they'd match Franklin-Myers' high-end production.