Broncos have a pair of defenders continuing to climb up team history

The Denver Broncos are not only trying to win the Super Bowl this year, but beyond that, the team also has a handful of players approaching some all-time team history in a variety of categories. Players like Courtland Sutton and Garett Bolles have been with the team long enough to have made some history.

The Broncos also have some other players that still appear to be right in the middle of their prime years and are on pace to continue making some history as well if things hold the way they have in recent years.

And while many of us are getting amped up for the 2026 season (and for good reason), there are a pair of Broncos defenders who are not only approaching more team history, but have already made it as well.

Denver Broncos' own Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen are leaving their marks with the team thus far

Nik Bonitto sits close to some all-time Broncos history in a couple of categories, and Zach Allen is already well-positioned in quarterback hits, already second in franchise history:



QB Hits



1. Von Miller - 225

2. Zach Allen - 111

3. Elvis Dumervil - 100

4. Derek Wolfe - 77

5. Nik Bonitto - 75



Sacks



1. Von Miller - 110.5

2. Simon Fletcher - 97.5

3. Karl Mecklenburg - 79

4. Barney Chavous - 75

5. Rulon Jones - 73.5

6. Kyle Alzado - 64.5

7. Trevor Pryce - 64

8. Elvis Dumervil - 63.5

9. Paul Smith - 55.5

10. Rich Jackson - 43

11. Tom Jacson - 40

12. Dave Costa - 37.5

13. Nik Bonitto - 37



Statistics taken from Pro Football Reference

In just three seasons with the Broncos, Allen is only trailing Von Miller for the most quarterback hits in team history, and there is a chance, albeit a small one, that Allen overtakes Miller. Through three seasons, Allen has averaged 38 quarterback hits across a full 17-game season, and he's had at least 20 quarterback hits four years in a row.

Allen needs 115 more quarterback hits to pass Miller, and at his current pace with the Broncos, he would need to sustain this level for 3.02 seasons, so essentially, doing this for another three years could get him over the hump.

Obviously, as a player gets older, it's harder to sustain the prime years. It's probably not happening, though, unless Allen is truly able to keep this up for 3-5 more seasons. Bonitto is also approaching the 100 quarterback hit mark, primed to at least pass Derek Wolfe. Bonitto would need 26 quarterback hits to pass Elvis Dumervil for third in team history. Bonitto does have 52 quarterback hits over his past 34 regular season games, so he is averaging 26 quarterback hits per year since 2024.

As for sacks, Bonitto does still have some work to do there, but he could move into sole possession of 10th all-time in team history if he has at least 6.5 sacks, which would thrust him above Rich Jackson. If Bonitto is able to sustain this prime through the rest of his 20s, there is also a good chance he'd move up even further. Miller's 110.5 might be another unattainable mark for a defender to hit, but Bonitto could realistically get close.

He's increased his sack total in every season of his NFL career, so there is a non-zero chance that happens in 2026. Right now, the Broncos have two key defenders primed to make more all-time team history in the coming years.

It really is something special to witness, as we could also be entering a year where this 2026 squad could be one of the best in team history.