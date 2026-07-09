Von Miller's jersey tease proves Broncos reunion dream is all but dead

Von Miller still loves the Denver Broncos, but unfortunately for both him and the fan base, it's an unrequited love.

At least, from the people in charge of assembling the team, that is.

Miller is a free agent entering what could be his final season in the NFL. He's made it abundantly clear that he would play for the Denver Broncos...if they would have him. But up to this point, the Broncos have made no effort to sign Miller, even after some off-field concerns popped up during OTAs and minicamp with Jonathon Cooper.

Miller's latest jersey tease on social media indicates that not only is the dream of a reunion tour with the Broncos likely dead, but he's also moving on to other interesting options.

Von Miller likely puts Denver Broncos reunion dream to bed with Cowboys jersey swap

Von Miller posted a picture of himself in a Cowboys jersey on IG pic.twitter.com/VdCRDZQTps — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 8, 2026

The idea of Miller -- the Super Bowl 50 MVP and probably the best defensive player in the history of the franchise -- returning to the team for one more season in another Super Bowl window is the type of thing you would only see in a movie.

And apparently that's going to remain the case.

Even in a year where there are so many other players going back to their old teams for one more/one last ride (Odell Beckham Jr., Calais Campbell, Cam Jordan, a number of Chiefs players, etc.), even Miller publicly campaigning over and over again wasn't enough to get the Broncos to bite.

The issue isn't whether or not the team would like to have Miller's contributions; He had 9 sacks last year while not even playing 40 percent of the Commanders' snaps. The issue is a matter of the team's current depth chart, even without Jonathon Cooper factored in.

Even without Cooper, the Broncos still have Nik Bonitto, Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, and second-year player Que Robinson. All four of those players besides Bonitto have shown what they can do in limited snaps, and every single one of them has starter qualities.

The question about bringing Miller back into the fold is where the team decides to sacrifice on-field work. Miller doesn't play special teams, and won't at this stage of his career. And he's publicly stated that he needs 1st-team reps to stay fresh.

So if the Broncos truly had an issue in the starting lineup coming off the edge, Miller might be a viable option. But as the NFL equivalent of a 3-point shooter coming off the bench, it's just not in the cards.

Teasing the idea of the Dallas Cowboys is at least intriguing. The Cowboys have Christian Parker as their defensive coordinator right now, and Parker was in Denver from 2021-23, so he overlapped for a year with Miller. A reunion between those two, especially with the Cowboys needing any and all help they can get on the defensive side of the ball, might not be the wildest idea.

Miller also has his Chicken Farm (Greener Pastures Chicken) in Texas, where he played college ball at Texas A&M. It could be the perfect fit logistically, even if the opportunity to have one last ride in Denver is there for the taking.