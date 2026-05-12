Von Miller may have just teased Broncos reunion fans have been waiting for

If the Denver Broncos truly subscribe to the idea that you can never have too many good pass rushers, then the idea of bringing back franchise legend Von Miller has some serious merit.

Miller was traded by the Broncos during the 2021 season to the Los Angeles Rams, and has spent the last handful of years playing for not only the Rams, but the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders. And all the while, he's never stopped bleeding orange and blue.

Miller has publicly campaigned for a return to Denver at some point, stating openly that he has always hoped to return to the Broncos' organization, even if it's only for one last swan song. Miller clearly wants to close out his NFL career in orange and blue and help the Broncos win another Super Bowl, but the Broncos have to be willing to make that happen as well.

And up until now, it seemed like that might be more fairy tale than reality, but Miller might have just hinted at something on his Instagram page.

Von Miller's Instagram post could be hinting at Denver Broncos return

Von Miller just feeling nostalgic, or is he hinting at something? 🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/s8BwO2sF8g — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) May 12, 2026

Miller posted a picture of himself in his Denver Broncos uniform, and the song "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins was playing along with it. The caption of the video reads, "Can you feel it coming in the air," and all of the not-so-subtle clues can really only mean one thing...right?

The idea of a Von Miller reunion in Denver actually makes quite a bit of sense this offseason, at least compared to recent years. The Broncos are moving Jonah Elliss to the off-ball linebacker position, opening up opportunities for Dondrea Tillman and Que Robinson to get more snaps off the edge.

The team has kept five edge players in recent years, and Miller would be an ideal pickup to join that group. He still had nine sacks last season for the Commanders, even just playing just 37 percent of the Commanders' snaps.

Not only could Miller add valuable, experienced depth off the edge for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, but his experience and elite pass rush skills can be passed on to the next generation of Broncos pass rushers. Miller isn't going to break the bank in terms of the cost to acquire him, it no longer counts against the compensatory pick formula to sign free agents, and he would be coming in with no expectation of being a starter.

It all makes sense for the Broncos to bring in a player of this caliber to provide the team with depth, especially because both Tillman and Robinson already play special teams.

Maybe Miller is just feeling nostalgic, or maybe he's hinting at a move fans have been anticipating for quite some time. To see Miller back in the Mile High City, wearing the No. 58 again, would only increase the Super Bowl anticipation for Broncos fans.