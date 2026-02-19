Von Miller just gave Broncos fans a massive reason to smile this offseason

Earlier this week, speculation surfaced that Von Miller could be a potential fit for the Las Vegas Raiders, with Yahoo Sports floating the idea that his presence could help mend a rumored strain between Maxx Crosby and the organization.

Miller didn’t hesitate to shut that down.

"“I don’t think there’s anything I can do to really take away from my legacy with the Denver Broncos… but that,”" Von Miller via Free Range Podcast

And just like that, Broncos Country exhaled.

Since his departure, Miller has remained one of Denver’s loudest supporters. While others have taken public jabs at the franchise during its decade of instability, Miller has consistently referred to the Broncos as “we,” subtly rooting from afar.

Von Miller's roots to the Denver Broncos go beyond the team itself

To be clear, Miller is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and he hasn’t exactly hidden his desire to return to his Mile High roots. In fact, he’s openly spoken about the idea of coming back, even acknowledging that he would embrace a mentor role for young pass rushers like Nik Bonitto and the rest of Denver’s edge group.

In a perfect world, the reunion writes itself. Miller finishing where it all started. Another run in orange. Another playoff push. Broncos fans would welcome that storybook ending without hesitation. Peyton Manning 2.0, if you will. But reality paints a more complicated picture.

Denver led the NFL with 68 sacks last season, just four shy of the single-season record and five above their 63-sack mark just the year prior. The depth along the defensive front is strong. For a team that already fields one of the league’s most disruptive pass rush units, allocating meaningful resources to another edge rusher, even one as iconic as Miller, may not be a top priority.

If anything, Broncos fans are already focused on finding a way to retain impact players like John Franklin-Myers rather than adding to a position that isn’t exactly a weakness.

That doesn’t diminish what Miller has meant to the franchise. It simply reflects where both sides are in 2026.

The truth is, Miller understands the stage of his career. He’s no longer the Super Bowl 50 version of himself terrorizing quarterbacks snap after snap. But his leadership, experience, and presence still carry weight. He knows that. The Broncos know that. Fans know that.

A reunion in orange may or may not happen.

But silver and black? Never was. Never will be.