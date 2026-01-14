Broncos legend makes another public plea to return for one last ride in 2026

When his career is all said and done, Von Miller will go down as one of the greatest edge rushers in the history of the NFL. His performance in the 2015 playoffs helped propel the Broncos' defense to their third Super Bowl victory and cemented his status as one of the all-time greats of the game. His name and number will sit in their rafters in no time.

However, Miller does not quite seem done playing football yet. He is on his third team since leaving the Broncos, and is set to hit free agency again this spring. Miller's career seemed to be dead in the water not too long ago, and now appears to be reviving his work as a premier pass rusher and could find a new home in free agency. He isn't what he used to be, but Miller clearly still holds value in the NFL.

Miller is entering what could be the final stages of his career, and has made it known a few times that he would like to wrap up in Denver. He hasn't been a Bronco since 2021, and he is still one of the most beloved Broncos alumni on the planet. With his free agency coming up, he just made things a lot more interesting for Broncos fans.

Von Miller announced that he wants to be back in Denver as a Bronco in 2026

On his podcast Free Range with Von Miller, Miller was reading tweets regarding his prime, and brought up a tweet from current Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto. Miller said that he needs the Broncos to "make room" for him and that he would love to be in the Broncos' linebacker room next year. He even went as far to say he'd want to give Bonitto all the knowledge that he has from his time in the NFL.

Miller left the Broncos in 2021 after being traded to the Rams for their Super Bowl run, and went on to win a ring with Los Angeles. The draft selection the Broncos got from the Rams in the trade turned into Bonitto, who has become the best Broncos pass rusher since Miller. Bonitto has 27.5 sacks over the past two seasons, easily the most in a two-year stretch by a Bronco since Miller had 30 in his first and second years in the league.

The Broncos could find themselves in the market for more rotational pass rushers this spring, and Miller could be a fit in that regard. He played limited snaps for the Commanders this year, but became a pass-rush specialist and racked up nine sacks for an otherwise disappointing Washington defense. If the Broncos are in the market for more pass rush help this spring, a Miller retirement run could make all the sense in the world.