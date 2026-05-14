Von Miller could quietly fill a spot that surprisingly opened up for Broncos

The Denver Broncos were one game away from a Super Bowl appearance last year but fell short, in large part due to Bo Nix's ankle injury. Regardless, that chapter has closed, and they are focused on the 2026 campaign.

The defense was the driving force of this team last season, led by its ferocious pass rush. They were first in the NFL in team sacks (68) in 2025, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't continue adding to that room. And that's why the idea of Von Miller getting signed makes plenty of sense.

Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto led the charge off the edge, but Denver could use some veteran depth at that position. Especially after head coach Sean Payton revealed that Jonah Elliss will get some snaps at inside linebacker when the team begins on-field workouts in June.



The Broncos could certainly add Miller to the defensive line rotation. And he's hinted at a reunion in the offseason.

The Denver Broncos should seriously consider signing Von Miller in free agency

Bonitto recently spoke about Miller returning to Denver and expressed excitement.

"It would be pretty crazy, for sure. Obviously, everybody. Not only the fans but the players. He’s a guy that’s loved here in Denver so much. My personal favorite player ever to watch. Just being able to share a room with him would be amazing," Bonitto stated via Zac Stevens of DNVR.

At this point in Miller's career, the Broncos won't need him to be the alpha in the room, but his presence alone would go a long way. Especially since Denver lost pass rush coach BT Jordan to the Dallas Cowboys. Having a future Hall of Famer in the building would give Broncos pass rushers another coach on the field, sideline, and locker room.

That's without mentioning that Miller still has some juice left in the tank. Last season with the Washington Commanders, Miller appeared in 17 games, making three starts. In those outings, he finished with 26 total tackles, 15 QB hits, 36 pressures, 22 hurries, and nine sacks. He did that while playing in 37% of the defensive snaps.

He could play a similar role for the Broncos and wouldn't cost much to bring him over, either. With Denver moving Elliss to linebacker, a role opened up front. And the Broncos didn't make any additions to the edge room via free agency or the NFL draft.

Miller is one of the best Broncos to suit up for the team. With a quiet need in the edge room, the idea of signing Miller makes plenty of sense and should be something the front office seriously considers.