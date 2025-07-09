The Denver Broncos do have some high-end talent, but some of their underrated advantages have to be talked about.

Let's put aside their notable strengths for a second - we all know that this defense, offensive line, and even their QB are top-shelf, but what about their underrated strengths?

We analyzed their most underrated team strengths approaching the 2025 season. Let's get into them here.

3 most underrated Denver Broncos team strengths for the 2025 season

Wil Lutz, K

Wil Lutz has been great for the Denver Broncos. He ranked eighth among kickers in the NFL in 2024, making 91.2% of his kicks. He also made all 46 of his extra points and did make 31 field goals, which was tied for the seventh-most in the league.

Furthermore, Wil Lutz has made nearly 90% of his field goals with the Broncos in his two years. He's made 55/61 field goals and has simply been excellent. Having Lutz in their back pocket is huge for potential contender-status in 2025.

Broncos WR depth

If nothing else, the Denver Broncos might have a plethora of 'good' options at WR in 2025. All of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant could make a name for themselves in the room this year. One huge but perhaps underrated advantage here is opposing defenses simply not having enough competent players to cover the number of usable WRs the Broncos have.

This is absolutely an underrated advantage for the team in 2025.

Marvin Mims Jr as an elite return specialst

Marvin Mims Jr has emerged as the league's best return specialist since entering the league, and while most people know this, the chatter around the Denver Broncos this offseason has been about Bo Nix, the offense, and the extremely loaded defense. There hasn't been much talk about Mims potentially having an even better year as a returner, especially with Darren Rizzi as the ST coach.

Games can indeed be won and lost via special teams, so the Broncos might be in a great spot here.