3 key advantages the Broncos have over the Chargers approaching Week 3

The Denver Broncos face the LA Chargers in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season, and there are a few things they can do better than the Bolts.

Yes, Week 2 was tough to stomach, but the Broncos are still 1-1 and among the better teams in the NFL. Furthermore, the LA Chargers aren't this unstoppable force despite them looking like it after a strong 2-0 start.

Denver can grab first-place in the AFC West with a win in LA on Sunday, and they do have clear-cut advantages in this game.

Key advantages the Broncos have over the Chargers approaching Week 3

Broncos can run the ball more efficiently

The Chargers have the eight-worst rushing attack in the NFL. They've gained just 171 yards through the first two games and have averaged only 3.4 yards per carry. On top of that, they have not scored a rushing touchdown.

On the other hand, Denver has the 10th-most yards in the NFL with 269, and they've scores on a very solid five yards per carry. It's early, but the Broncos have had more success running the football, and this could be a deciding factor in the game.

Denver is more stout along the offensive line

The Broncos have one of the top-tier offensive lines in the NFL, and with the Chargers not having Rashawn Slater, their offensive line is nothing special. Joe Alt is the star of the show, as he kicked over to left tackle when Slater went down, and there is a good chance that Alt remains at LT even when Slater is healthy.

Anyway, the Chargers' interior offensive line is nothing special, so Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and John Franklin-Myers should have a field day. The offensive line has been a sore spot for the Chargers for most of the Justin Herbert era, and in most weeks, the Broncos do end up having a better OL than their opponent.

The Broncos have rushed the passer more efficiently than the Chargers

Through two games, the Broncos have amassed seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 19 QB hits.

The Chargers have amassed five sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits. Again, it's early, but Denver has gotten to the passer better. Furthermore, Chargers' edge rusher Khalil Mack was just put on IR, so this does give the Broncos an advantage for their Week 3 tilt.

Denver should be able to pressure Justin Herbert more than the Chargers pressure Bo Nix.