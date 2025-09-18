Key Broncos' player has an obvious chance at sweet revenge in Week 3

The Denver Broncos face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, and this key player has a great chance at getting some revenge. The Broncos got swept by the Bolts in the 2024 NFL Season, and if the team gets swept by them again in 2025, you get the sense that a division title would be impossible.

The Chargers are already 2-0 in the division with wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, but Denver would move into first place in the AFC West with a win in Week 3. Both the Raiders and Chiefs are bringing up the rear right now.

Well, the Broncos do have an extremely obvious (and key) player on their team who could get some sweet revenge in Week 3.

JK Dobbins is an extremely logical 'breakout' player for the Broncos in Week 3

JK Dobbins signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency after a very strong year with the LA Chargers in the 2024 NFL Season. In 13 games, Dobbins racked up 905 rushing yards, nine touchdowns, and a solid 4.6 yards per carry.

For some reason, the Chargers decided to move on. They used their first-round pick on Omarion Hampton and also signed Najee Harris in free agency. Well, Hampton and Harris have combined for 105 yards on 32 carries. It's been tough-sledding for LA this year running the ball.

Overall, they have 171 rushing yards, zero touchdowns, and are averaging just 3.4 yards per carry. On the flip side, JK Dobbins has carried the ball 30 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos. Dobbins has been a very efficient running back for Denver thus far and has all the motivation in the world for a breakout game.

It's early, yes, but the Chargers are likely regretting letting Dobbins leave, as he's been much more efficient than Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton. Furthermore, in Week 3, the Broncos are going to win if they're able to run the ball and keep it away from Justin Herbert and their offense.

Dobbins himself has six 100-yard games over his career and could be due for his first one with Denver in Week 3.