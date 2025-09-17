3 early trade targets for the Denver Broncos as the 2025 season progresses

The Denver Broncos might have some trade targets popping up as the season progresses. Let's get into a few of those targets here.

The ideal scenario is that the Broncos end up being in a position to add a player or two at the deadline. Fortunately, Sean Payton's record in October and November does skyrocket, so there is a great chance that the Broncos hit their stride right at the deadline.

And there could be a few players they have on their radar.

Early trade targets for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season

Jerome Baker, LB, Cleveland Browns

Jerome Baker is with the Browns on a one-year deal, so this could be someone who hits the free agency market in 2026. The Browns also drafted Carson Schwesinger in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he's been a stud for them thus far.

When you think about it, the Browns are likely going to be in a position to sell since they aren't projected to be very good, so the Broncos could come calling about Baker, a linebacker who has been in the NFL since 2018 and has been a quality player for years.

Quincy Williams, LB, New York Jets

Quincy Williams is another linebacker set to hit the free agency market in 2026. The New York Jets re-signed linebacker Jamien Sherwood in the offseason, and it would be a bit odd to see them again double-dipping with another notable contract at the position. The Jets don't have a franchise QB in sight and might have to dedicate more resources to finding that player.

Well, Jets' GM Darren Mougey was with the Broncos for years and has a close relationship with George Paton. Asking what it would cost to acquire Williams closer to the deadline, or even know, would be a great idea. The Jets might be able to fetch a mid-round pick, and that could be another small boost in their chances of finding a long-term QB answer.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle could be the no. 1-caliber receiver the Denver Broncos have been missing, and if the Miami Dolphins trending toward being one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, they could be heavy sellers at the deadline.

The Broncos simply need a difference-maker on offense, and Waddle is that. He can be a consistent downfield target for Bo Nix and could be the legitimate missing piece for the team. It likely wouldn't be a cheap trade, but that's kind of the point.