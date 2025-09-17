2 defensive stats that will decide Broncos Week 3 matchup vs. Chargers

The Denver Broncos head into Week 3 with a divisional game that hasn't been this important in quite a while.

The Chargers host the Broncos on Sunday, and the winner will be in first place in the AFC West. Los Angeles is off to a great start as Justin Herbert has led them to a 2-0 start. They have defeated the Chiefs and Raiders to begin the season and put their stamp on the division early.

Denver is coming off one of the more heartbreaking losses we have seen, yet it has an incredible opportunity to still come out as the top dog in the division early in the season with a win on Sunday.

Broncos defense can key AFC West takeover in Week 3 vs. Chargers

All eyes will be on the defense after a performance that was a letdown against the Colts last week. Herbert and the Chargers offense are red-hot, and this matchup will most likely determine the game.

Here are two stats and insights to watch out for in the Week 3 divisional matchup for the Broncos vs. the Chargers.

Stat #1 - Nik Bonitto vs. Joe Alt

The matchup of the weekend is Nik Bonitto going up against Joe Alt.

Bonitto has been a force to start the season after getting his well-deserved contract extension with the Broncos. Through two games (per Next Gen Stats), he has recorded more pressures (15) himself than the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears, while the Carolina Panthers have the same amount of pressures as him, too.

On the other hand, Alt has been excellent for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers. He is the pillar on the offensive line, as their identity on offense runs through his exceptional play.

They are primed to square off on Sunday, and here is a crucial stat that is worth noting heading into Sunday.

"Nik Bonitto leads the NFL with 15 total pressures, eight quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds), and a whopping 35.7% pressure rate through two games. Joe Alt has allowed the lowest pressure rate (4.1%) among 35 tackles with 25+ pass blocks at left tackle this season." NFL PRO

Two of the best at their respective positions are going at it, fighting for their team to sit atop the division.

Bonitto has been great for Denver thus far in his early career. If he can wreck this game and have another great game against one of the best tackles in the league, his stardom will only continue to rise, and rightfully so.

Stat #2 - Justin Herbert vs. Vance Joseph and the Broncos Blitz

There's an argument to be made that no one is playing the quarterback position better than Herbert right now in the NFL.

He has been scorching hot to start the season, completing 72% of his passes for 560 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions.

What has been more impressive is his numbers against the blitz, which is what Vance Joseph and the Broncos defense are known for.

"When blitzed this season, Herbert has completed 18 of 24 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. The Broncos blitzed on 71.1% of Daniel Jones’ dropbacks in Week 2 against the Colts, the highest single-game rate of any team since the start of 2024. Jones completed 16 of 25 passes for 265 yards, the 4th-most against the blitz since 2016, and a touchdown against the Broncos’ blitz." NFL PRO

To start the season, Denver's defense has been inconsistent. They looked great against the Titans in the season opener, despite giving up points on the opening drive, and they couldn't stop the Colts last week.

This unit has been described all offseason as arguably the best defense in the league, and they have played far from it, considering how other defenses have played this season thus far.

The Broncos' defense still boasts some impressive defensive metrics through two weeks of the season, but their identity on defense has been coming under scrutiny. If Denver can't blitz Herbert and have success doing so, the Broncos can see themselves going below. 500.

Herbert has been great against the blitz to start the season, and Denver needs to break that momentum.

Can the defense get pressure without blitzing? They can, but Bonitto has a tough matchup against Alt on Sunday, meaning Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss, and others on the defensive line need to step up to make life difficult on Sunday for Herbert.

Hopefully, Dre Greenlaw can make his Broncos debut in Week 3 as they are in desperate need of some good linebacker play.

If Vance Joseph can scheme up blitzes that can successfully get home and change the dynamic of the game, the Broncos will be in good shape to be first in the division.