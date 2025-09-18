Broncos' $31.5 million investment is looking like a huge waste of money so far

The Denver Broncos were aggressive in free agency to try and become contenders, but one of their investments is not working out. This is just not want you want to see entering Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season.

Many people across the NFL landscape believed and still believe that the Broncos can become legitimate contenders this year. A 1-1 start is fine, but the team does have a tougher three-game stretch coming up with tilts against the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles.

Denver might be able to win two of those games and get to 3-2 before embarking on a mid-season run. Well, one of their top investments the team signed to a $31.5 million contract is not looking good so far, and it's turning into a giant waste of money.

Dre Greenlaw takes a step back and is DNP on Wednesday for the Denver Broncos

After practicing in a limited fashion last week, Dre Greenlaw did not practice on Wednesday, the first injury report of the week:

Not only that, but Evan Engram and Justin Strnad also did not practice, which isn't ideal. Dre Greenlaw, though, could again be trending to miss another regular season game for the Broncos. The team signed him to a three-year deal worth $31.5 million in free agency this past offseason.

But of course, we all know about Greenlaw's injury history, and it seems to be staying with him in 2025 with the Broncos. The linebacker play has also suffered big-time in his absence, and now, all of a sudden, if Justin Strnad can't go on top of Greenlaw, things look very bleak for Denver in Week 3.

You have to wonder how bad it would get before the Broncos actually made a move to bolster the position. Last year, the team signed Kwon Alexander and Zach Cunningham went Alex Singleton went down with a torn ACL.

Does Denver have a move like that up their sleeves?