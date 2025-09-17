3 Broncos storylines to watch entering Week 2 matchup against Chargers

This Sunday figures to be the Broncos' most important game so far this season, and could wind up being their most important of the season in general, especially as the dynamics of the teams they face change. Denver sits at 1-1, the Chargers at 2-0, and notching the first win in the season series is a major prize on the line.

If the Broncos have any hopes of winning the AFC West, a win over the Chargers in Week 3 could be borderline necessary. Denver still appears to be learning more about themselves as the season goes on, even down to which position groups will see a true timeshare, and which currently have players authoring breakout campaigns.

There is much to watch with the Broncos in Week 3, including several key storylines. As Denver looks to right the ship after Week 2, a handful of players, positions, and coordinators will be under extra scrutiny.

3 storylines to watch for in Los Angeles

Can the special teams unit have a solid game?

The Broncos' special teams unit has been horrendous, costing them a game last week, and new coordinator Darren Rizzi appears to already be on some level of a hot seat. Just a week before, they allowed a 70+ yard kick return to set the Titans up for three extra points heading into the half, which put the game in a far more precarious position and erased any momentum the team had heading into the half. Another special teams dud in LA could be cause for some serious conversations.

Is the starting running back position JK Dobbins', or a timeshare?

Through a pair of games, JK Dobbins has logged 30 carries for a respectable 139 yards. Second on the team in carries is RJ Harvey, who has 11. He also has 78 rushing yards, with 50 of them coming on one rush. Broncos fans were led to believe that the running back position would be a timeshare this season, but Dobbins has clearly carved out a larger role for himself so far. Week 3 is Denver's biggest game of the season thus far, so look to how the snaps are shared to see who Sean Payton and his offensive staff have the most trust in so far, and for a clearer picture of the running back position.

Is Troy Franklin's breakout legitimate?

Troy Franklin could be authoring an incredible turnaround season after a massively disappointing 2024. Two games in, he leads the Broncos in receptions, receiving yards, is one of four receivers to haul in a touchdown, and has been able to haul in 80% of his targets so far. Nothing so far would suggest that Franklin's production has been a fluke, and another big performance on Sunday could push him into conversations that are the polar opposite of the talk that surrounded him this summer.